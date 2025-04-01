HEREDITARY Star Milly Shapiro Reportedly In Talks To Play CARRIE In Mike Flanagan's Streaming Adaptation

HEREDITARY Star Milly Shapiro Reportedly In Talks To Play CARRIE In Mike Flanagan's Streaming Adaptation

Milly Shapiro, who made quite an impact as Charlie in Hereditary, is reportedly in talks to play the title role of Carrie in Mike Flanagan's Amazon adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Last October, we got word that Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) is set to re-team with Stephen King for a new small-screen adaptation of the legendary's author's first novel, Carrie, and we may now know who is in talks to play the lead roles.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Hereditary star Milly Shapiro is in negotiations to play the title role of Carrie, with Samantha Sloyan (Hush, Midnight Mass) eyed to play the tormented teen's mother, Margaret White.

Shapiro played Charlie Graham in Ari Aster's Hereditary, and a key scene involving the character will surely go down as one of the most shocking moments in horror movie history.

Flanagan and King - who recently collaborated on the upcoming The Life of Chuck - are developing the supernatural coming-of-rage tale as an eight-episode series for Amazon, with Flanagan on board as showrunner and exec producer.

 Brian De Palma's 1976 take on the book is widely viewed as one of the better King adaptations, with Sissy Spacek delivering a terrifying and tragic turn as the title character, who begins to manifest  destructive telekinetic abilities after being relentlessly bullied by her classmates and tormented by her domineering religious fanatic mother. John Travolta, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley and William Katt also starred.

The movie's climactic bloodbath is often hailed as one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history.

2002 sequel, The Rage: Carrie 2, was not well-received, and the less said about the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore the better.

King has several other feature adaptation of his work on the horizon, including The Long Walk, which the horror maestro wrote at age 19 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman; Jack Bender's The Institute, and Edgar Wright's new take on The Running Man with Glen Powell in the lead role. Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian, Karl Glusman and Daniel Ezra are also on board. 

In addition, Paul Greegrass and JH Wyman are adapting King’s recent bestseller, Fairy Tale, into a series. The project was initially being developed as a feature at Universal.

Flanagan previously helmed King's The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, and Gerald’s Game. There are rumors that they are also discussing a new version of The Dark Tower.  

What do you make of this news? Any interest in yet another adaptation of Carrie... even with Flanagan involved? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below. You can also check out the trailer and synopsis for De Palma's movie.

"In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from classmates at school and abuse from her fanatically pious mother (Piper Laurie) at home. When strange occurrences start happening around Carrie, she begins to suspect that she has supernatural powers. Invited to the prom by the empathetic Tommy Ross (William Katt), Carrie tries to let her guard down, but things eventually take a dark and violent turn."

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: First Poster Teases The Return Of A Killer Hook
Related:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: First Poster Teases The Return Of A Killer Hook
SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Dances With The Devil In Bloodcurdling New IMAX Trailer
Recommended For You:

SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Dances With The Devil In Bloodcurdling New IMAX Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
X75
X75 - 4/1/2025, 7:41 AM
Another adaptation? Just stop remaking the same movies over and over again. The 2002 and 2013 versions were bad enough.
Diend
Diend - 4/1/2025, 7:43 AM
I use to confuse her with the goofy looking girl from The Last of Us.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 8:19 AM
@Diend - cut from the same annoying cloth.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/1/2025, 7:54 AM
There’s so many King stories ripe for adaptation and Flanagan chooses this one. Super odd but maybe it will turn out okay.

I wish he would do Revival.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 8:19 AM
@thedrudo - The Girl Who Knew Tom Gordon
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/1/2025, 7:54 AM
User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/1/2025, 7:59 AM
Wow.

"They're all going to laugh at you!!!"
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2025, 8:06 AM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 8:18 AM
@SuperCat - honestly, what is going on? Hereditary is so overrated and she was one of the most annoying people I've ever seen in a movie.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/1/2025, 8:09 AM
Finally going with the book accurate Carrie!
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/1/2025, 8:16 AM
But why though? How many times has this story been done?

There are a million Stephen King books they can adapt.

The Talisman
Black House
Desperation
Insomnia

The list just keeps going.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder