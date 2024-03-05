Horror Movie Based On THE UNKNOWN From Glasgow's WILLY WONKA Experience In The Works

A world of pure imagination turned into a bizarre debacle at the recent Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland, and a horror movie based on one of the event's characters is now in the works...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Depending on whether you've been keeping an eye on social media or not over the past few days, you might well be wondering what the heck that headline is all about.

Footage from an unofficial Willy Wonka tie-in event known as the Willy Wonka Experience recently went viral after the promoters misled the Glasgow public by promising an immersive experience with the help of AI-generated artwork. But when people turned up for the show, let's just say it was not exactly as advertised!

Customers were led into a sparsely decorated warehouse with cheap props and actors dressed as bizarre characters that actually ended up scaring the kids. One such creepy individual - who has nothing at all to do with the Roald Dahl's original story or any adaptation that we're aware of - was a young woman in a silver mask named The Unknown.

"My character didn't make any sense without Wonka explaining who I was, that I was The Unknown, an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls," 16-year-old Unknown actress Felicia explains. "So I was just sitting behind the mirror trying to act creepy because that was the only direction I was given."

"It was definitely a mixed bag of reactions. Some people loved it, some people were terrified of it. But I think most people didn't really know what I was there for - which was the same for me."

Now, we have word that The Unknown is going to be the focus of a horror movie.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures is developing the project, which is “gearing up for production and a late 2024 release."

The story reportedly “follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

“We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible," the studio tells the site. "We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

Check out some images and video clips from the Willy Wonka Experience below.

UniqNo - 3/5/2024, 9:20 AM
Not suprising...
bobevanz - 3/5/2024, 9:28 AM
So what? This will make 10 dollars on a 5 dollar budget.. who gives af
Apophis71 - 3/5/2024, 10:14 AM
@bobevanz - When it comes to horror I tend to prefer if small studios try to make something original rather than most of what the big studios churn out...

...those small budgets tend to foster more creative thinking to build drama and suspense rather than lazy use of high cost formulaic set pieces heavily reliant on CGI and the like from major production companies...

...you'll likely only get to see it IF it turns out to be decent and thus gets a distribution deal or it you frequent horror conventions.
DevilsDreams - 3/5/2024, 9:36 AM
I feel like this is the gift that will keep on giving for a while yet...

Wonder if the organiser will end up getting arrested.
GhostDog - 3/5/2024, 9:47 AM
They killed the joke already… Time to pack it up, fun’s over. They just need to let it be sometimes
Apophis71 - 3/5/2024, 10:04 AM
@GhostDog - If a small studio is inspired to make an original film on a small budget don't see the problem, plenty of Horror cons around the UK and beyond full of stuff like that. A lot of which can be more interesting/entertaining than big budget productions, but then never been big on much of Hollywoods takes on horror bar a few standout exceptions.

Sometimes turn into comparative big hits if they get as far as hitting big screens or lead to being picked up and developed further. Esp in the UK where there is a bunch of grants and funding from the likes of Film4, lottery funding and tax breaks that were always intended to help build and grow the domestic industry (not so much so the big American studios could cut costs filming here).

I mean sounds like they are not even trying to base their film on the books at all, just taking what a kid made up on the spot when not given a script or direction at a failed event and building from that (hopefully actualy hiring Felicia to be part of the cast or some other role in the production).
AllsGood - 3/5/2024, 9:47 AM
Horror Movie I'm in Willy Wonka was always a Creepy man.

I'm very Excited to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong both coming out in March.



harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 10:12 AM
@AllsGood - Jesus why does the CG look so sh11ty towards the end of that trailer like bad green screen work or something? 1:07 oh p1ss off, did they really go and bring back the most annoying human from king of the monsters or is that just reused footage of the back of his head?
AllsGood - 3/5/2024, 10:21 AM
@harryba11zack - Looks great to me but Dune Part Two is in serious trouble with both these movies.
harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 10:28 AM
@AllsGood - look at shot 1:12, 1:15: 1:17, 1:24, something is really off. They don't even look like they belong in the same background.
xfan320 - 3/5/2024, 10:02 AM
Please stop.
Mercwitham0uth - 3/5/2024, 10:03 AM
Well if Mickey and Winnie the Turd can be horror movie then I guess Wonka can be on the chopping block.

[frick] this bullshit.
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2024, 10:17 AM
This sounds fantastic
DravenCorvis - 3/5/2024, 10:23 AM
Not surprised, but of all the things from here to make a horror movie on 🤷‍♂️

ICYMI, this place is a toilet.

