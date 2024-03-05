Horror Movie Based On THE UNKNOWN From Glasgow's WILLY WONKA Experience In The Works

Depending on whether you've been keeping an eye on social media or not over the past few days, you might well be wondering what the heck that headline is all about.

Footage from an unofficial Willy Wonka tie-in event known as the Willy Wonka Experience recently went viral after the promoters misled the Glasgow public by promising an immersive experience with the help of AI-generated artwork. But when people turned up for the show, let's just say it was not exactly as advertised!

Customers were led into a sparsely decorated warehouse with cheap props and actors dressed as bizarre characters that actually ended up scaring the kids. One such creepy individual - who has nothing at all to do with the Roald Dahl's original story or any adaptation that we're aware of - was a young woman in a silver mask named The Unknown.

"My character didn't make any sense without Wonka explaining who I was, that I was The Unknown, an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls," 16-year-old Unknown actress Felicia explains. "So I was just sitting behind the mirror trying to act creepy because that was the only direction I was given."

"It was definitely a mixed bag of reactions. Some people loved it, some people were terrified of it. But I think most people didn't really know what I was there for - which was the same for me."

Now, we have word that The Unknown is going to be the focus of a horror movie.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures is developing the project, which is “gearing up for production and a late 2024 release."

The story reportedly “follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

“We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible," the studio tells the site. "We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

Check out some images and video clips from the Willy Wonka Experience below.