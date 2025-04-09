I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns As Julie James In First Official Stills

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns As Julie James In First Official Stills

Sony Pictures has released the first official promo stills for the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, and it spotlights the return of OG stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

People.com has revealed a first look at this year's I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel via a series of official promo stills.

The images spotlight returning stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as OG survivors Julie James and Ray Bronson, alongside new cast members Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) and Tyriq Withers (Him).

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

Sound familiar? It's the exact same plot as the original, but this time, our new protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Check out the stills at the link below.

Ben Willis, aka The Fisherman, was the seemingly unkillable villain of the original trilogy. Believed to be a normal man who set out to take revenge on the group of teens who left him for dead in the first movie, he survived all manner of carnage in the two sequels with zero explanation.

Whether this new killer will turn out to be Willis or a copycat remains to be seen.

"There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him stalking them and going after them," director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains. "There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one."

"It's "terrifying," adds Hewitt. "It felt like a high school reunion. It felt like that moment where you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I have butterflies in my stomach and my heart is beating really fast because I have not seen this person in 150 years and now we're back, here we are.' "

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes parted ways with the upcoming slasher "requel" after signing on to play the female lead in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' Masters of the Universe movie, in which she'll play Teela.

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

How do feel about a legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET: New Line Boss Shares Update On Freddy Krueger's Long-Awaited Return
Related:

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET: New Line Boss Shares Update On Freddy Krueger's Long-Awaited Return
SINNERS Reactions Promise Another Masterpiece From BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler
Recommended For You:

SINNERS Reactions Promise Another "Masterpiece" From BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/9/2025, 5:13 AM
I encourage everyone to watch Heartbreakers. Sigourney Weaver and Jeniffer Love Hewitt are wonderful in it, as is the late great Ray Liotta, and also features the late phenomenal Gene Hackman at his absolute funniest (his performance is a damn riot)!

User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/9/2025, 5:43 AM
@IAmAHoot - ohhhhhh mama!
she was probably my first boner when i was a kid with vilma from scooby doo 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder