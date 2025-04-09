I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns As Julie James In First Official Stills

People.com has revealed a first look at this year's I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel via a series of official promo stills.

The images spotlight returning stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as OG survivors Julie James and Ray Bronson, alongside new cast members Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) and Tyriq Withers (Him).

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

Sound familiar? It's the exact same plot as the original, but this time, our new protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Check out the stills at the link below.

Ben Willis, aka The Fisherman, was the seemingly unkillable villain of the original trilogy. Believed to be a normal man who set out to take revenge on the group of teens who left him for dead in the first movie, he survived all manner of carnage in the two sequels with zero explanation.

Whether this new killer will turn out to be Willis or a copycat remains to be seen.

"There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him stalking them and going after them," director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains. "There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one."

"It's "terrifying," adds Hewitt. "It felt like a high school reunion. It felt like that moment where you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I have butterflies in my stomach and my heart is beating really fast because I have not seen this person in 150 years and now we're back, here we are.' "

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes parted ways with the upcoming slasher "requel" after signing on to play the female lead in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' Masters of the Universe movie, in which she'll play Teela.

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

How do feel about a legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.