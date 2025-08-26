I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: Julie James Meets An Old Friend In Officially-Released Mid-Credits Scene

With the new I Know What you did Last Summer movie now available on digital, the slasher sequel's mid-credits scene has been officially released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now available to purchase on digital ahead of its 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD debut on October 7, and the slasher sequel's mid-credits scene has now been officially released online (via EW).

Spoilers ahead.

Towards the end of the movie, we learn that the returning Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.) is behind the new slate of Fisherman murders, with Stevie Ward (Sarah Pidgeon) as his accomplice. 

Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) ultimately manages to kill (whether he stays dead remains to be seen) her former lover, but the movie contains a mid-credits stinger that sets up a (potential) sequel.

In the sequence, we are reintroduced to Julie's college roommate Karla Wilson (Brandy), who narrowly survived the events of the first IKWYDLS sequel. The scene opens with Karla watching a news broadcast about the new killings, when Julie's photo flashes up on the screen. "People are always trying to kill that woman," Karla says to her partner. "I hope she's in therapy."

When Karla answers a knock on the door, she finds Julie standing there holding a photo of Karla with her face crossed out, and a note that reads, "It isn't over." Karla responds, "Who do we have to f*ck up this time?"

Check out the scene at the link below, along with a blooper reel and an extended preview.

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/26/2025, 5:31 PM
Words can't express how much of a crush I had on Brandy when I was a kid. She aged very well.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2025, 5:36 PM
@DarthOmega - her Jennifer love Hewitt, Freddy prince jr , Sarah Michelle gelled look great all except for weird Jennifer love Hewitt weird breast look abnormally three times as big implants maybe , something else ?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/26/2025, 5:38 PM
RE : >>"I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: Julie James Meets And Old Friend In Officially-Released Mid-Credits Scene"


Headline in "professional" movie reporting site, with proofreading, spellchecking and sh*t.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2025, 5:38 PM
I completely forgot this movie came out this year.
Heard it was terrible. Never liked the original anyway. Just watched it for Hewitt's cleavage.

