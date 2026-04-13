Ice Cream Man: The Kids Are Not Alright In First Teaser For Eli Roth's Unrated Horror Movie

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream.

The first teaser trailer for Eli Roth's (Hostel, The Green Inferno, Thanksgiving) latest horror flick, Ice Cream Man, is now online. The movie is set to be released on August 7 via The Horror Section, and it will arrive in theatres unrated.

Roth directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Noah Belson, based on “an original idea he has had for over twenty years, but studios were too nervous to finance.”

Ice Cream Man follows an "idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results," reads the official synopsis.

The teaser introduces Orphan Black's Ari Millen as the Ice-Cream Man of the title, as he hands out frozen treats to the children of Bayleen Bay, who then become deranged killers.

“I’ve had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now’s the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date,” Roth told Variety last year. “Films like ‘Ice Cream Man’ are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I’m very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section.”

"Working with Eli is always a privilege, and this film feels fresh and exciting as it’s his first original project in the independent market in nearly a decade,” added MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. “We believe ‘Ice Cream Man’ will mark the start of the next great horror franchise with massive commercial potential.”

Media Capital Technologies’ Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh are producing alongside Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison. Executive producers include MCT’s Kevin Frakes, Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon, and Lorenzo Antonucci, and The Horror Section’s Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams. The score is being composed by Brandon Roberts, with additional music by Snoop Dogg. Steve Newburn and Adrien Morot handle the special effects.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Ice Cream Man also stars Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (Heartland), Sarah Abbott (Black Mirror, The Body), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving).