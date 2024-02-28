INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season 2 Teasers See Louis & Claudia Encounter A More Brutal Breed Of Bloodsucker

AMC has shared a couple of new teaser promos for the upcoming second season of Interview With The Vampire, spotlighting Louis and Claudia's travels following the chaotic and bloody events of the season 1 finale.

After disposing of the abusive Lestat (or so Claudia believes), the pair find themselves in Paris under the watchful eye of Armand and his bloodsucking coven, the Théâtre Des Vampires. The troupe welcomes the newcomers at first, but soon begins to regard child vampire Claudia with growing suspicion.

The clip highlights a quieter moment between Louis and Claudia in a café, but the TV spot includes some brief glimpses of the carnage that will be unleashed when rogue vampire Santiago and his followers take matters into their own hands.

We won't spoil anything here, but if you've read the book or watched the movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst, you should have a pretty good idea of what we're referring to.

After she stole every scene in the first season, fans were disappointed to learn that Bailey Bass would not be reprising the role of Claudia for season 2, with Delainey Hayles stepping in to take over as the ruthless child vampire.

"Delainey is extraordinary. She is a beautiful actress, and I think what she's brought to Claudia is exceptional," Lestat actor Sam Reid said of his new co-star during a recent interview. "It's different and it's a change, but it's also, it's such a beloved character and I think Delainey really makes it her own. I can't wait for people to see her in this role."

Check out the new sneak peeks in the players below.

Jacob Anderson, star of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, gives us an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 with this clip as part of #IGNFanFest! pic.twitter.com/U0d7plEw1V — IGN (@IGN) February 23, 2024

“A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. “But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”