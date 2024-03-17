LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL Starring THE SUICIDE SQUAD's David Dastmalchian Earns 100% Score On RT

A new found footage horror movie, Late Night With The Devil, arrives in theaters next week, and currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% with 47 reviews counted...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 17, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Late Night with the Devil, which was written, directed and edited by Australian siblings Cameron and Colin Cairnes, hits theaters next week, and critics have been very impressed with the found footage-style horror movie.

In fact, with 47 reviews counted so far, the film currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and is certified fresh at 100%.

"Delightfully dark, Late Night with the Devil proves possession horror isn't played out -- and serves as an outstanding showcase for David Dastmalchian," reads the critics consensus.

The Suicide Squad actor stars as Jack Delroy, the host of a fictional 1970s variety and late-night talk show titled Night Owls with Jack Delroy.

"The film purports to be derived from a rediscovered master tape of an episode from the show's sixth season, broadcast on Halloween 1977. During this live television broadcast, havoc unfolds when Delroy interviews a parapsychologist (Laura Gordon) and the subject of her recent book, a young teenager (Ingrid Torelli) who was the sole survivor of a Satanic church's mass suicide."

Check out some reactions below along with the first clip (via FearHQ.com), and let us know if you plan on catching this one in theaters.

