LONGLEGS: You May Have Trouble Sleeping After Watching This Spine-Chilling New Trailer

Neon has released a full trailer for Osgood Perkins' occult serial killer horror, Longlegs, and if you thought the previous teasers were unsettling, just have a look at this...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The previous teasers for The Blackcoat's Daughter director Osgood Perkins' next feature, Longlegs, have been very effective in building an aura of unsettling dread around the mysterious horror flick, but this latest trailer really takes things to another level.

Though the movie is still playing things relatively close to the chest when it comes to revealing specific plot details, this footage does give us a little more to go on, as rookie FBI agent Lee Harker (It Follows star Maika Monroe) becomes obsessed with tracking down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families - and might just have supernatural abilities.

Harker has a personal connection to the killer (did she survive an earlier attack?), which leads her down an even darker path and into the world of the Occult.

Say your prayers, check out the new trailer and poster below along with the initial social media reactions, and let us know what you think in the comments section. 

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?

THE SUBSTANCE Shocks Cannes Audiences; Star Demi Moore Talks Graphic Nude Scene With Margaret Qualley
THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13%
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 11:03 AM
Sleep is for gurls and not jonathan majors
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/21/2024, 11:04 AM
I slept fine but I’m hyped for this. Marketing has been top tier so far.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/21/2024, 11:09 AM
Wow, impressive cinematography here with the brilliant use of composition and framing. The use anamorphic lenses to create that narrowing effect. Every shot makes you feel distant/isolated from the subject regardless of how close they are to the camera. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Cage play a villain before so that’s incentive for me to watch this. I also haven’t seen Cage in anything recently, (the flash doesn’t count lol) Im behind on his current filmography. Will definitely check this out.
Iports
Iports - 5/21/2024, 11:10 AM
Nice role for cage been a big fan of his for a long time and he’s still going strong.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/21/2024, 11:13 AM
Good thing I'm watching it at 11 AM
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/21/2024, 11:15 AM
Glad to see horror making a comeback with these sleeper hits. As awful as Terrifier 2 was, I'm glad it reignited the Slasher Genre train.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 11:18 AM
I am very much looking forward to seeing this.

