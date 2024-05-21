LONGLEGS: You May Have Trouble Sleeping After Watching This Spine-Chilling New Trailer

The previous teasers for The Blackcoat's Daughter director Osgood Perkins' next feature, Longlegs, have been very effective in building an aura of unsettling dread around the mysterious horror flick, but this latest trailer really takes things to another level.

Though the movie is still playing things relatively close to the chest when it comes to revealing specific plot details, this footage does give us a little more to go on, as rookie FBI agent Lee Harker (It Follows star Maika Monroe) becomes obsessed with tracking down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families - and might just have supernatural abilities.

Harker has a personal connection to the killer (did she survive an earlier attack?), which leads her down an even darker path and into the world of the Occult.

Say your prayers, check out the new trailer and poster below along with the initial social media reactions, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

As many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.



LONGLEGS 7.12 pic.twitter.com/esOfxGan0p — NEON (@neonrated) May 20, 2024 Get ready y’all because Longlegs is the real deal. Absolutely rancid, cursed vibes that had me scared to enter my dark hotel room. Maika Monroe is stunning and Cage is disturbing. This is Osgood Perkins in top form.



A contemporary Silence of the Lambs, methinks. pic.twitter.com/Alm9tUHXmS — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) May 9, 2024 I was so lucky to see #Longlegs, and no exaggeration: it could be the best horror film of ‘24. Oz Perkins can really get under my skin; this is his masterpiece. Monroe gives a fabulously unique lead performance, and Cage? NIGHTMARISH. Maybe the scariest 1st 10 mins, ever. pic.twitter.com/ImMEDDxGXi — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 9, 2024 LONGLEGS (2024): Holy shit. Oz Perkins has crafted an outstandingly bleak and fiendish investigative thriller. It's so violently evil (😈). A film that lingers in your thoughts, under your skin, and in the pit of your stomach well after it's over. Perkins' best (so far). pic.twitter.com/cw99b5ChIq — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) May 9, 2024 LONGLEGS: a mesmerizing horror film that swallows the viewer whole. Enrapturing and seductive, you feel the terror in your bones. Oz Perkins slays; the cast, including Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, get it on. LONGLEGS is one of the best films of 2024. (Un)Holy Hell! @neonrated pic.twitter.com/182tjENzhJ — doloresquintana (@doloresquintana) May 9, 2024 #Longlegs builds tension and does not let up, with a an eerie use of colors to enhance dread. Maika Monroe gives a pained performance while Nicholas Cage's maniacal acting cranks up the unrelenting discomfort. pic.twitter.com/wZ1NWU2ffI — Speak Up/Save Palestine (@DarkSkyLady) May 9, 2024

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?