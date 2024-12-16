M3GAN 2.0 Still Reveals M3GAN's New Look As Director Teases Franchise's Evolution Ahead Of "Erotic" Spin-Off

M3GAN was a bigger hit than expected in 2022 and Blumhouse is acting quickly to capitalise on the movie's box office success. Along with a sequel about the killer doll titled M3GAN 2.0, an erotic-thriller spin-off, SOULM8TE, is also in the works.

So, you could call it an all-new MCU (M3GAN Cinematic Universe). "I am terrified to imagine what that would mean. What is the Thanos equivalent?" star Allison Williams tells Entertainment Weekly (via FearHQ.com). "Let's just keep going as long as they're interesting and each one has its own story to tell."

While plot details are being kept a secret ahead of the sequel's release in theaters next year, director Gerard Johnstone teases, "I had actually a different idea for the ending of M3GAN, which would've been interesting but probably not as satisfying. The good thing about doing a sequel is I got the chance to expand on that idea into a longer narrative."

"The idea James [Wan] had fit really well with that," he adds. "So, it was just a really good marriage of those two things...It was really important that the sequel is a response to what people really loved about the first movie, but also this evolving conversation and fear that we're having about how A.I. is changing us and changing our children and changing society."

"In a way, M3GAN is a personification of all of those fears. [M3GAN 2.0] is very ambitious. I felt that the story should be bigger and increase in scale and scope, but it's still a minuscule budget [compared to] the Marvel movie scale," the filmmaker notes.

The site's report goes on to explain that Williams serves as an executive producer on SOULM8TE; Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) directs from a script by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines), based on a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu (Malignant).

Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise), David Rysdahl (No Exit), and Claudia Doumit (The Boys), meanwhile, lead the cast of a movie it's said is "about a man who acquires an android to help him cope with the loss of his wife, only for this robot to pull a Fatal Attraction."

We'll hopefully have more on that soon. For now, you can take a closer look at M3GAN's new look in the X post below.