M3GAN Rumored To Face-Off Against Another Doll - Ivanna Sakhno's AM3LIA - In Upcoming Sequel

We recently got our first look at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster's M3GAN 2.0 via a behind-the-scenes image, and some rumored plot details for the killer doll sequel have now been shared online.

Despite doing her best to eliminate Gemma and Cady in the first movie, it seems M3GAN will actually take on a more heroic role in the sequel, joining forces with her former enemies to combat a new threat.

According to scooper MTTSH, "M3GAN is rebuilt to take on a dangerous AI named AMELIA (played by Ahsoka's Ivanna Sakhno), a creation of the military designed to take over the world."

Given the title character's massive popularity, making her a good guy might turn out to be a smart move. If the studio has any sense at all, M3GAN 2.0 will feature some kind of dance-off between the two robots.

M3GAN stars Williams (Girls, Get Out) as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – but, as you might expect, things don't exactly go according to plan.

The movie ended with Gemma and Cady managing to destroy M3GAN's physical form, but you can't keep a good killer doll down for too long, and it's strongly implied that the A.I.'s consciousness had been transferred to Gemma's Alexa-like smart home device.

Akela Cooper, who wrote the first film, will once again pen the script with Gerard Johnstone, who will also return to the director's chair.

The sequel has been given a January 7, 2025 release date.

"She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.

From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

