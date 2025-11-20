Matthew Lillard Says Mike Flanagan's CARRIE "[Fits] Into The World We're Living In Now" (Exclusive)

Stephen King's Carrie has been adapted for the screen on multiple occasions, with Brian De Palma's 1976 movie arguably still the best version. Now, though, the book is being remade as an 8-episode TV series by Mike Flanagan (The Fall of the House of Usher).

The showrunner will reunite with Matthew Lillard on Carrie after they previously worked together on The Life of Chuck. The Scream star is set to play Henry Grayle, the principal of Thomas Ewen Consolidated High School.

We recently sat down with Lillard to discuss his role in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and asked what he could tell us about starring in another King adaptation.

"Another first question, it's good. Yeah, we wrapped two weeks ago. I've seen the first three episodes. Mike Flanagan is the fastest director I've ever seen in my life. The show is so good. It's ridiculous," he shared. "The only thing that sucks is that people have to wait until next fall to see it, but the reality is that Mike is one of our great American storytellers."

"He's so deliberate, he's so smart, and I think he cares deeply about the genre, Stephen King, and storytelling, telling the hero's story, which is Carrie. I think it's relatable, and he's adapted it to fit into the world we're living in now, and I think it's gonna be a big hit for him."

"I can tell you that it's parents, kids, and faculty all mixed up into one. I'd call the parents and faculty the varsity team, which is the older adults sitting around watching these kids and realising that our industry is in such great shape," Lillard added. "They're incredible actors, so it was really love. Mike Flanagan, man, anytime he calls, I'm coming running to do it. He's just the best."

It sounds a lot like the Carrie TV series will expand on the novel, further fleshing out its characters and themes. With that in mind, we can likely expect to see a lot more from Principal Grayle than the handful of scenes he has on the page and in previous movies.

Carrie will be a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

The series stars Summer H. Howell as troubled telekinetic teen Carrie White, with Samantha Sloyan as Carrie's religious fanatic mother, Margaret White, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek as Emaline, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah as Tina, Arthur Conti as Billy, Joel Oulette as Tommy, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.

Carrie is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters on December 5.