MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Spotted As Victor In First Photos From Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

The first photos from the set of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein have found their way online, and they offer a first look at Oscar Isaac (Star Wars) as the stylish Victor Frankenstein. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Hellboy director Guillermo del Toro is in the UK shooting his long-awaited Frankenstein movie. He's assembled an incredible cast which includes Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson among others. 

The project, which is expected to be a Netflix exclusive, originally starred The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield as the monster before the actor was forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts caused by last year's Hollywood strikes. 

Now, though, we have a first look at Isaac on set as Isaac's Victor; as expected, this is indeed a period piece and will be presented in del Toro's own unique style. Plot details for the movie have not been revealed, though we know the filmmaker penned the screenplay alongside J. Miles Dale, who served as a producer on del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix.

Del Toro has spent the better part of two decades trying to bring Frankenstein back to the screen and has talked repeatedly about wanting to put his spin on the classic Mary Shelley novel.

As we're sure you're aware, that follows Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Check out some photos from the Frankenstein set in the X posts below (via FearHQ.com).

"It’s been amazing," Goth, who will also star in Marvel Studios' Blade, recently said of working on the movie. "It’s everything that I wanted it to be and more. I love Guillermo, I love working with him, he’s an incredible director, everyone knows that, but he’s also such a wonderful person. And I’m very excited."

Del Toro previously said of the project, "It’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it."

"I dream I can make the greatest Frankenstein ever, but then if you make it, you’ve made it. Whether it’s great or not, it’s done. You cannot dream about it anymore. That’s the tragedy of a filmmaker," he continued. "You can dream of something but once you’ve made it, you’ve made it. That’s it. You landed a 10 or you landed a 6.5 but you were at the Olympics already, and you were judged."

Frankenstein doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Spoken
Spoken - 9/12/2024, 3:58 PM
I wish Del Toro never passed on making the Universal monster movies.

