NOSFERATU Gets Series Of Chilling Character Posters - But Bill Skarsgård's Vampire Is Still Under Wraps

Following the recent release of a full trailer, Focus Features has shared some chilling new character posters for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, spotlighting the main players of the upcoming horror remake.

Well, most of them!

The banners feature the characters played by Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Emma Corrin, but the studio is clearly still determined to keep Bill Skarsgård's new take on the titular vampire, Count Orlok, under wraps.

Check out the new posters below, along with a very effective international one-sheet featuring Orlok paying his next victim a visit.

Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victim, the trailers have kept Orlok in the shadows, but Eggers recently teased that our first proper look at the ancient blood-sucker will be worth the wait during a new interview with Total Film.

"We’ve gone all the way to Edward Cullen, where vampires are not scary. So how do we go in the complete opposite direction of that? Vampires were scary enough that people used to dig up corpses and chop them into bits and set them on fire."

"I think we deserve a scary, smelly corpse again," he adds.

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.

Check out the recently-released trailer and some stills at the links below.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.