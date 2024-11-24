POPEYE THE SLAYER MAN Stalks A Spinach Factory In Gruesome Red Band Trailer

He's strong to the finish 'cos he eats his... radioactive spinach!

Last week, we shared a first look at some promo stills for a new Popeye horror movie from ITN Studios. Then, we brought you the first trailer for a completely separate project from Alpeke Entertainment called Shiver Me Timbers.

We mistakenly assumed these movies were one and the same, and we now have word on a third Popeye slasher flick from Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Ron Lee Productions, and Otsego Media titled Popeye the Slayer Man.

Directed by Robert Michael Ryan from a script by John Doolan, the movie focuses on “a group of friends who sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the Sailor Man, who is said to haunt the factory and local docks.”

“We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye,” teases producer Jeff Miller. “We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore. We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now.”

The first trailer is now online, and it does indeed feature some impressive practical gore FX, as Popeye dispatches a group of interlopers in various gruesome ways.

Check it out below, along with a new poster (via Bloody Disgusting).

He is what he is. Here's the official teaser poster for POPEYE THE SLAYER MAN, which is one of a few upcoming Popeye-themed horror movies. Learn more and watch the trailer: https://t.co/O8HoZJm5fP pic.twitter.com/Hst8YWhoyt — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) November 22, 2024 Public domain horror movie POPEYE THE SLAYER MAN will be unleashed in 2025.



"A group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the Sailor Man, who is said to haunt the factory." pic.twitter.com/04J8xbQZGy — The Horror Calendar (@HorrorCalendar) November 22, 2024

Popeye the Slayer Man stars Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Mabel Thomas, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Jeff Thomas, and Steven McCormack, along with Angela Relucio (Code Black, The Cabining) and Sarah Nicklin (Nun of That, The Black Mass). Jason Stephens plays the title role of the murderous Popeye.

Robert Michael Ryan (Ouija Witch) directs the film from a screenplay by John Doolan (Remains). Jeff Miller (The Toybox), Cuyle Carvin (Ouija Witch), and Robert Michael Ryan also contributed to the story. Producers are — along with Miller, Carvin, and Ryan — Alexander Tucker, Nathan Todaro, and Alysa Blasetti. Korey Rowe was Director of Photography, while R.J. Young supervised the special makeup FX.

Popeye the Slayer Man was filmed in New York State and is set for release sometime next year.