Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Return In Spellbinding First Look

Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Return In Spellbinding First Look

The first trailer for Practical Magic 2 has been released, and it finds the Owens sisters (Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock) attempting to deal with a powerful curse.

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Warner Bros. has released the spellbinding first trailer for Practical Magic 2, which reunites Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as modern-day witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, 28 years after the original movie arrived in theaters.

The sequel is set for release on 11th September, 2026. 

Though the first movie has developed a cult following over the years, it was far from a critical hit when it was released back in 1998, and was met with mixed reviews for what many perceived to be a jarring combination of different genres, including supernatural fantasy, horror, domestic abuse drama, romantic comedy, and crime procedural.

Practical Magic was also a box office flop, taking in just $68 million worldwide against a production budget of $75 million.

After vanquishing the spirit of Gillian's abusive ex-boyfriend, Jimmy, at the end of the first film, the sequel will find the sisters confronting a "dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all."

New additions to the cast include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, and Joey King, with Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest set to reprise their roles as the Owens Sisters' aunts.

Evan Rachel Wood, who played Bullock’s character’s daughter in the first film, revealed that she was not asked to return in an Instagram post last year shortly after filming began.

“l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."

Check out the teaser trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star, alongside Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest. Susanne Bier directs the project, from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett, based on the novel entitled The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

The film is produced by Denise DiNovi, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and executive produced by Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Donald Sabourin, Alice Hoffman.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/20/2026, 4:32 PM
I’ve never heard of the original but this has a decent cast. Maybe I’ll check them both out
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/20/2026, 4:33 PM
@MarkCassidy - Do you truly believe that it’s “spellbinding”, Mark, or are you just still bitter about being rejected by Entertainment Weekly?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/20/2026, 4:39 PM
@Lisa89 - It bound my spell anyway. And when was I rejected by EW? 😂
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/20/2026, 4:42 PM
@MarkCassidy - Entertainment Weekly, as you will recall, pioneered (shat out) the practice of using a terrible pun in every headline.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2026, 4:41 PM

Puke. Who really wants a retread of this crappy box office flop?
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/20/2026, 4:43 PM
Another reunion special.

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