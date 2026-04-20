Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Return In Spellbinding First Look

Warner Bros. has released the spellbinding first trailer for Practical Magic 2, which reunites Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as modern-day witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, 28 years after the original movie arrived in theaters.

The sequel is set for release on 11th September, 2026.

Though the first movie has developed a cult following over the years, it was far from a critical hit when it was released back in 1998, and was met with mixed reviews for what many perceived to be a jarring combination of different genres, including supernatural fantasy, horror, domestic abuse drama, romantic comedy, and crime procedural.

Practical Magic was also a box office flop, taking in just $68 million worldwide against a production budget of $75 million.

After vanquishing the spirit of Gillian's abusive ex-boyfriend, Jimmy, at the end of the first film, the sequel will find the sisters confronting a "dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all."

New additions to the cast include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, and Joey King, with Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest set to reprise their roles as the Owens Sisters' aunts.

Evan Rachel Wood, who played Bullock’s character’s daughter in the first film, revealed that she was not asked to return in an Instagram post last year shortly after filming began.

“l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."

Check out the teaser trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The magic returns.✨ #PracticalMagic2 is coming to theaters this September. pic.twitter.com/qpDVlI43Dd — Practical Magic (@PracticalMagic) April 20, 2026

Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star, alongside Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest. Susanne Bier directs the project, from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett, based on the novel entitled The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

The film is produced by Denise DiNovi, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and executive produced by Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Donald Sabourin, Alice Hoffman.