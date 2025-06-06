READY OR NOT Sequel Sets Release Date; First BTS Look At Samara Weaving And Kathryn Newton

Searchlight Pictures has announced that principal photography has now wrapped on horror comedy sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which has also set a theatrical release of April 10, 2026.

The studio has also shared a production still featuring our first behind-the-scenes look at returning star Samara Weaving as Grace, alongside new co-star Kathryn Newton.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Abigail star's role has not been disclosed, but Newton and Weaving are handcuffed together in this photo, which will most likely turn out to be a significant plot point. Will these characters be forced to play another twisted game of hide and seek while (literally) chained at the wrist?

Radio Silence, aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, return to direct from a screenplay from Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The sequel also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg(!) and Elijah Wood.

Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer and William Sherak are on board as producers.

Check out the photo, as well as a brief video featuring Weaving and Newton at the links below.

And cut! 🔪 That’s a wrap on READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. In theaters April 10th, 2026. #ReadyOrNot2 pic.twitter.com/RwdvEwqqu6 — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) June 5, 2025

READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME IN THEATERS APRIL 10, 2026! 🩸 pic.twitter.com/YGVMovLy3j — bella (@johnnyslawrence) June 5, 2025

In the first movie, Weaving's Grace marries into the wealthy Le Domas family. As the story progresses, we learn that her new in-laws have made a deal with the Devil that involves a (potentially) deadly wedding night tradition: If the hide-and-seek card is pulled, the game ends with Grace's death.

Grace winds up outsmarting her pursuers (while massacring quite a few of them) and surviving until sunrise, which means Satan is free to collect the Le Domas family's souls in explosively gory fashion.

We're not sure how Grace is going to find herself back in a similar situation, but there is plenty of potential in further exploring the mythology behind Mr. "Le Bail."

"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."

