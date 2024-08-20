SALEM'S LOT First Official Stills Spotlight Main Characters And Nightmare Fuel "Window Scratch" Scene

Before Lewis Pullman makes his MCU debut as "Bob" in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, he'll be doing a spot of vampire-hunting in Salem's Lot.

Last year, we got word that Warner Bros. and New Line's upcoming re-adaptation of Stephen King's seminal novel had been pushed back to April 21, 2023 after previously being scheduled to open on September 9, 2022. Since then, the movie appeared to be removed from the schedule altogether, and there were concerns that it may be shelved following David Zaslav's decision to cancel the Batgirl movie.

Then, back in March, New Line confirmed the rumor that the horror film will skip theaters altogether and debut on the Max streaming service. Previous trade reports have noted that this "is not a reflection of the film’s quality, but is due to the fact that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has created a growing need for Max content."

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but the movie is expected to debut on Max this October. Now, thanks to Vanity Fair, we finally have a look at some official promo stills spotlighting the main characters - and one shot that's certain to bring back nightmarish memories for an entire generation of children!

Arguably the most famous (or infamous) moment from the book and the 1979 miniseries from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper features a child-vampire scratching at his friend's window, and the terrifying scene will be recreated for this latest adaptation.

Check out the images at the link below.

‘Salem’s Lot,’ based on the 1975 novel, the film follows author Ben Mears who returns to his small town in search of inspiration for his next book—and instead finds his fellow residents are being picked off one-by-one.



Take an early look at the film: https://t.co/Gf5BMW7eLQ pic.twitter.com/Ny8aq8irac — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 20, 2024

The movie also stars Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, Makenzie Leigh, and Spencer Treat Clark. Recent IT adaptation writer Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Comes Home) directs, and also penned the screenplay.

King's novel tells the story of a writer named Ben Mears who returns to his childhood town of Jerusalem's Lot, only to find himself drawn to an old house that traumatized him as a child. The Marsten House is an evil place, and an evil place attracts evil men. Unfortunately for Ben and the rest of the town, this time the evil men in question are powerful vampire Kurt Barlow and his devious familiar Richard Straker.

Are you looking forward to a new take on Salem's Lot? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.