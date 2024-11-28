Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Set Photo - Is She Teasing Sequel Return?

Original I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. now look set to reprise their respective roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson for the upcoming legacy sequel, and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar might just be joining them.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star recently reminded an interviewer that her return was highly unlikely since her character, beauty queen Helen Shivers, was killed off in the first movie, but fans are now speculating that she might be set to reprise her role after all thanks to the following photo Gellar shared to Instagram.

While it's entirely possible Gellar has a role in the movie (and not necessarily the late miss Shivers), it's far from the only explanation for her presence on set. Gellar is married to Prinze Jr., and is also close friends with director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes recently parted ways with Sony Pictures' upcoming slasher "requel" after signing on to play the female lead in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' Masters of the Universe movie, in which she'll play Teela. Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King are still on board for supporting roles in IKWYDLS, but character details are under wraps.

Of course, I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) has signed on to direct the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

"A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.)."