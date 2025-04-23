SINNERS Director Ryan Coogler Shares Open Letter Thanking Fans As Movie Passes $60 Million Worldwide

Ryan Coogler's Sinners has exceeded expectations at the box office, taking in $48 million domestically and $63 million globally to claim the No. 1 spot from A Minecraft Movie.

The period vampire drama, which stars Michael B. Jordan as identical twin brothers, has now made history with the highest domestic opening weekend for an original film of the decade, surpassing Jordan Peele’s Nope.

It's a great result for an R-rated movie with a reported production budget of $90 million, and analysts believe Sinners will continue to dominate the box office over the next couple of weeks at least. The film will need to pass the $200 million milestone to turn a profit, but this shouldn't prove too difficult.

Sinners released off the back of an excellent marketing campaign and overwhelmingly positive reviews (98% on Rotten Tomatoes), with an A CinemaScore from audiences.

Coogler has now shared an emotional letter thanks audiences for showing up to theaters for the film.

“Eternal Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see SINNERS. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups. I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains. I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.

I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It's why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don't get to do what we do if you don't show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has reinvigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

Big Easter wknd openers typically end up declining from Easter Monday to Tuesday. Not #Sinners. This film is charting its own #boxoffice course and actually went UP! Electric WOM continues to spread rapidly for hottest must-see film of the moment. Will post official #s here soon. pic.twitter.com/BOuW9c0us7 — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) April 23, 2025

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Sinners is now in theaters.