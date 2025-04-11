SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews

Following positive social media reactions, the first full reviews for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners are in (via FearHQ.com), and they're even more glowing.
Though some write-ups do point out issues with the Jim Crow-era vampire drama (the lengthy run-time, an overstuffed third act), we haven't come across an entirely negative verdict yet, and the movie is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 37 reviews.
Pretty much every aspect of Sinners is coming in for praise, from the performances to the script to the score/soundtrack, and many critics are hailing the film as Coogler's best work to date.
The RT Critics Consensus reads: "Thematically rich as a Great American Novel and just plain rip-roaring fun, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination with unforgettable panache."
You can have a read through the reviews at the links below.
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”
Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).
The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.
Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.