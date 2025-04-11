SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews

SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews

The first full reviews for Ryan Coogler's Sinners are in, and critics are hailing the R-rated horror film as the best work of the Black Panther director's career...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 11, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Following positive social media reactions, the first full reviews for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners are in (via FearHQ.com), and they're even more glowing.

Though some write-ups do point out issues with the Jim Crow-era vampire drama (the lengthy run-time, an overstuffed third act), we haven't come across an entirely negative verdict yet, and the movie is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 37 reviews.

Pretty much every aspect of Sinners is coming in for praise, from the performances to the script to the score/soundtrack, and many critics are hailing the film as Coogler's best work to date.

The RT Critics Consensus reads: "Thematically rich as a Great American Novel and just plain rip-roaring fun, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination with unforgettable panache."

You can have a read through the reviews at the links below.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Freaked Out Disney Execs With His T'Challa Accent
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman "Freaked Out" Disney Execs With His T'Challa Accent
CARRIE: Summer H. Howell Lands Title Role In Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adaptation
Recommended For You:

CARRIE: Summer H. Howell Lands Title Role In Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adaptation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/11/2025, 4:30 AM
This sounds great. I would be watching this in theater after a long time.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/11/2025, 4:33 AM
Cooglar simps
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/11/2025, 4:40 AM
@AllsNotGood - you ain't even watched the movie. It is allowed to be good. Man, black people just don't win in your eyes.

I'll be watching.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/11/2025, 4:47 AM
@NoDaysOff - quite the opposite actually everything he does is golden in some people's eyes
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/11/2025, 4:34 AM
Coogler never misses
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/11/2025, 4:36 AM
Well it triggers the politics of the reviewers; they know to give it a good review or risk being branded as racist.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/11/2025, 4:41 AM
@Pictilli - And what if the movie is actually good. It's only 37 reviews up so far. I'm sure that percantage will change.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/11/2025, 4:48 AM
@NoDaysOff - could be...but reviewers will exaggerate how good it is to signal hard about their politics.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/11/2025, 5:02 AM
The warped reality some of you live in 😂😂😂

Anyways!

Coogler hasn't missed yet, so I'm down to watch!

🧛🏿🩸🩸
Repian
Repian - 4/11/2025, 5:05 AM
After Black Panther 3, Afro Samurai directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Mahershala Ali.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder