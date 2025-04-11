SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews

Following positive social media reactions, the first full reviews for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners are in (via FearHQ.com), and they're even more glowing.

Though some write-ups do point out issues with the Jim Crow-era vampire drama (the lengthy run-time, an overstuffed third act), we haven't come across an entirely negative verdict yet, and the movie is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 37 reviews.

Pretty much every aspect of Sinners is coming in for praise, from the performances to the script to the score/soundtrack, and many critics are hailing the film as Coogler's best work to date.

The RT Critics Consensus reads: "Thematically rich as a Great American Novel and just plain rip-roaring fun, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination with unforgettable panache."

The first reviews are in for #Sinners - currently it’s Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 24 reviews:https://t.co/VbloRT24eV pic.twitter.com/TnrKpZoh5K — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 10, 2025

Sinners Is a Bloody and Bracing Study of History, With Vampires https://t.co/iPDmrCfG9Q — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 10, 2025

SINNERS: finally, a vampire film for the music obsessives raised in religious psychosis! coogler interprets the blues as a spiritual conduit, crafting a sonic, southern gothic nightmare that possesses you body and soul. not everyone will get it but I DIDhttps://t.co/VMFmaPz07p — lyvie scott (@lyviescott) April 10, 2025

Ryan Coogler’s first horror movie Sinners expertly blends plenty of vampires and music into a compelling story about twin brothers played by Michael B. Jordan.



Our review: https://t.co/S3AoStuuVr pic.twitter.com/riwB06HDzH — IGN (@IGN) April 10, 2025

#SinnersMovie / #Sinners is excellent! Ryan Coogler levels up, delivering a gorgeous compendium of Black culture, history & spirituality that sneaks in a wholly original period horror piece about gangsters vs. vampires.



My review via @FreshFictionTV: https://t.co/2iGLQWftBQ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 10, 2025

Sinners absolutely rips — my favorite Ryan Coogler movie so far, by far. see it BIG with a crowd, and uh, definitely stick around for the end credits…



my review: https://t.co/ci4oPRBjQ5 pic.twitter.com/RSwHWJiGZf — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 10, 2025

Ryan Coogler's Sinners is a rollicking crowd-pleaser packing a nasty bite, a horrific folktale with a genuine soul, and one of the best movies of 2025. https://t.co/9j21N6kOtq — /Film (@slashfilm) April 10, 2025

THR's review of Ryan Coogler's SINNERS: "As much arthouse as grindhouse, it’s a blood-drenched mix tape that shouldn’t work. But it does, thanks to Coogler’s muscular direction, a terrific cast, enveloping IMAX visuals..." https://t.co/AQDShrX9K5 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) April 10, 2025

Ryan Coogler takes one creative risk after another in ‘SINNERS,’ leading to what could be the most visceral horror experience of the year.



Find out more in our review... https://t.co/CtPAtFht50 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2025

In a sane industry, #sinners would have been Ryan Coogler’s unassuming “one for me” arriving soon after ‘Black Panther.’ Instead, it opens seven years, one global pandemic, one streaming implosion, two strikes and two (or three?) economic meltdowns later...

(Review in comments) pic.twitter.com/0IpdCL1Lbz — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 10, 2025

Vampire-Western-Musical "Sinners" is a big, bold, beautiful mess from Ryan Coogler, who wrestles with what it means to be a liberated filmmaker still working within studio constraints. A goofy, chilling, spiritual splatter film with prestige sheen. Love it https://t.co/bKp83j0TX7 — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) April 10, 2025

“Sinners,” written and directed by Ryan Coogler, is a lush, enveloping, historical, phantasmagorical social-panorama from-dusk-till-dawn vampire film.



Read the full review here: https://t.co/z7FkMlKjuP — Variety (@Variety) April 10, 2025

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.