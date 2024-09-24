SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Faces Dark Forces In First Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Mysterious Horror Movie

As promised, the first trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners has been released, and it features Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers facing a mysterious supernatural force...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 24, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

“Dance with the devil… and he’ll follow you home.”

The first trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's latest collaboration with actor Michael B. Jordan has been released, and it's not quite what we were expecting!

In Sinners, Jordan plays twin brothers in the Jim Crow-era Deep South who decide to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

The trailer suggests that the brothers (or one of them, at least) will come up against some kind of dark supernatural force, but there's no real indication that either of them - or the threat they face - are vampires, which was previously rumored.

It's entirely possible that Warner Bros. is attempting to keep this particular plot point under wraps, but there's also a chance these early reports were not accurate.

Have a look at the trailer and posters below, and let us know what you think.

Back when we first heard about this project, it was said to be so top secret that "executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander at the script," but some details have since leaked.

The film was initially described as a "genre feature," with a "period element to the story," and we'd later learn that it was actually going to be set in Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Edge of Seventeen) will play an undisclosed role (she appears briefly in the trailer), joining supporting cast members Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Mosaku is said to be playing Jordan's love-interest (which twin remains to be seen), while O'Connell is believed to have been cast as a "racist antagonist."

Coogler also penned the script and is on board as lead producer along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Coogler's last feature was Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Jordan reprise his role as Erik Killmonger for an afterlife cameo. Last we heard, the filmmaker was working on a third Black Panther instalment, but there's been no official word on his progress. Coogler is also said to be involved in at least one planned small-screen BP spin-off, and was recently rumored as a possible contender to helm Avengers: Secret Wars.

The filmmaker is also taking charge of an X-Files reboot for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, so he's going to be very busy over the next couple of years.

