SINNERS Overtakes THUNDERBOLTS* In Thursday Box Office As IMAX Return Hints At Similar Results This Weekend

Ryan Coogler's Sinners continues its reign as a significant feel-good news story of the year, as the vampire pic continues to maintain considerable audience interest.

Yesterday's box office figures reveal a surprising, albeit narrow, victory for the horror film over Marvel's Thunberbolts*. This unexpected win in its fifth week of release suggests another robust upcoming weekend for Sinners, as Thunderbolts* The New Avengers enters its third frame.

The flip-flop in box office positions likely correlates with Sinners returning to select IMAX screens across the country.

While this is a remarkable accomplishment for Sinners, it won't take the top spot this weekend as that will likely be held by the latest Final Destination film, which opened to $5.5 million on advance Thursday previews. It must be noted that while Final Destination: Bloodlines' pre-show screenings outgrossed both Sinners and Thunderbolts* on Thursday, those box office earnings will be added to the film's Friday total.

Still, if Sinners maintains its remarkably steady week-to-week performance, it's on track to wrap up its theatrical run just shy of—or possibly surpassing—the $400 million mark globally.

That’s a staggering turnaround from the narrative surrounding the pic during its opening weekend, where the consensus among film pundits was that—even with strong reviews—it had little chance of turning a profit due to its hefty $90 million production budget and its R rating, which traditionally narrows the audience pool.

Industry estimates pegged the film’s breakeven point at around $230 million, a figure Sinners has now blown past with room to spare.

Touted as the first must-see film of 2025, Sinners continues to exceed expectations, with its final box office total still difficult to pin down as it defies traditional trends. Some industry analysts project a finish north of $200 million, while others believe Sinners could ultimately close out with over $270 million worldwide.

With a $90 million production budget, the film currently stands at $186.7 million worldwide ($146.7M domestic/$40M international) and percentage-wise, shows very little drop-off from week to week.

About Sinners:

The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.