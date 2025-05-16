SINNERS Overtakes THUNDERBOLTS* In Thursday Box Office As IMAX Return Hints At Similar Results This Weekend

SINNERS Overtakes THUNDERBOLTS* In Thursday Box Office As IMAX Return Hints At Similar Results This Weekend

Given the latest box office figures for Sinners and Thunderbolts*, it seems the Ryan Coogler vampire pic is on pace to outgross Marvel's high budget superhero team up this weekend.

News
By MarkJulian - May 16, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Ryan Coogler's Sinners continues its reign as a significant feel-good news story of the year, as the vampire pic continues to maintain considerable audience interest.

Yesterday's box office figures reveal a surprising, albeit narrow, victory for the horror film over Marvel's  Thunberbolts*. This unexpected win in its fifth week of release suggests another robust upcoming weekend for Sinners, as Thunderbolts* The New Avengers enters its third frame.

The flip-flop in box office positions likely correlates with Sinners returning to select IMAX screens across the country.

While this is a remarkable accomplishment for Sinners, it won't take the top spot this weekend as that will likely be held by the latest Final Destination film, which opened to $5.5 million on advance Thursday previews. It must be noted that while Final Destination: Bloodlines' pre-show screenings outgrossed both Sinners and Thunderbolts* on Thursday, those box office earnings will be added to the film's Friday total.

Still, if Sinners maintains its remarkably steady week-to-week performance, it's on track to wrap up its theatrical run just shy of—or possibly surpassing—the $400 million mark globally.

That’s a staggering turnaround from the narrative surrounding the pic during its opening weekend, where the consensus among film pundits was that—even with strong reviews—it had little chance of turning a profit due to its hefty $90 million production budget and its R rating, which traditionally narrows the audience pool.

Industry estimates pegged the film’s breakeven point at around $230 million, a figure Sinners has now blown past with room to spare.

Touted as the first must-see film of 2025, Sinners continues to exceed expectations, with its final box office total still difficult to pin down as it defies traditional trends. Some industry analysts project a finish north of $200 million, while others believe Sinners could ultimately close out with over $270 million worldwide.

With a $90 million production budget, the film currently stands at $186.7 million worldwide ($146.7M domestic/$40M international) and percentage-wise, shows very little drop-off from week to week.

About Sinners:
The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. 

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.   

BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Confirmed To Join Tom Cruise In Supernatural Thriller DEEPER
Related:

BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Confirmed To Join Tom Cruise In Supernatural Thriller DEEPER
Elizabeth Olsen To Play A Vampire Alongside Kristen Stewart & Oscar Isaac In FLESH OF THE GODS
Recommended For You:

Elizabeth Olsen To Play A Vampire Alongside Kristen Stewart & Oscar Isaac In FLESH OF THE GODS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/16/2025, 8:42 PM
Thunderbolts will struggle to hit $400 million.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/16/2025, 8:47 PM
I feel like until Doomsday arrives we really won't see crazy numbers for Marvel flicks. Mayyyyyybe Fantastic 4? 😎 Unfortunately a few stinkers really tarnished the brand over the years. Yet, Deadpool and Wolverine shattered records? Perhaps if Thunderbolts was rated R we'd be seeing different numbers? lol Enjoyed both of these films regardless. 🥹
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 9:07 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Thunderbolts* were the proof the consumer needed to know that Marvel Studios was back. Let's see if Fantastic 4 can continue that momentum.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/16/2025, 9:07 PM
@TheRationalNerd - You got to factor that Ryan Reynolds is a one man marketing machine, I mean he's everywhere and majority of people like him, which is becoming a rare thing these days. He even bought an English soccer team and helped them promote to non-league to second division, also another thing that is super rare. Combined that with Wolverine being the most popular character of the Fox X-Men, it's easy to see how D & W survived the recent Marvel negativeness. I agree with your last point, enjoyed both, can't wait for Mission Impossible now!
Kadara
Kadara - 5/16/2025, 9:09 PM
@Kadara - *he helped them get promoted from non league to second division of English Football association** my previous sentence made no sense lol!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/16/2025, 10:15 PM
@SonOfAGif - You've got a point there. If Brave New World was able to do that we'd be in better territory here. I know F4 will be amazing. Looks great and the compassion is there. But if I'd put it up against Superman? I got Superman winning over July. lol 😂😂
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/16/2025, 10:18 PM
@Kadara - Yeah that's true too. The advertisement for D+W was awesome. lol I don't think they had the opportunity to do that here unless they utilized different characters. The "New Avengers" released title was kind of lame man. Just felt it could've been saved for the film. Shows they didn't have a lot of hope in people seeing it. Just let these directors cool without studio interference and we should be back to the basics for Marvel. And YES! MI is going to be insane. I can't wait.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 10:57 PM
@TheRationalNerd - I still think Jurassic World Rebirth wins July.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/16/2025, 8:57 PM
Not sure why people consider The Thundershits to be a win for Marvel and Disney when it is struggling to make anything at the box office.

It probably won't even pass 400 at the BO. Which is hilarious to me. Even worse than Captain Falcon.

Marvel's failures excite me and brightens my day.

Nolanite out
Latverian
Latverian - 5/16/2025, 9:18 PM
@Nolanite -

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/16/2025, 8:58 PM
Word of mouth in the black community is pretty strong for this one. Especially horror fans. Even if this thing isn't a giant success financially, it's being seen as a classic.

I thought it was pretty good. Not bad at all, but not as good as I thought it could be. Gorgeous to look at and listen to. Delroy was a standout as always.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 9:11 PM
LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!, I've seen it three times and it's just as great each time
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 9:11 PM
That's great for Coogler and crew. Looking forward to his X-Files project.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 9:15 PM
Both of these movies were great in their own ways. Seeing Final Destination tomorrow. Next week is Mission Impossible, 28 Days Later, and Lilo and Stitch. Movies are so [frick]ing back
cubrn
cubrn - 5/16/2025, 9:55 PM
@bobevanz - I struggled through Final Destination
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2025, 9:37 PM
Sinners was great. Numbers aside.. the impact it’s had is mind-boggling. And the countless positive reviews makes it an undeniable success.

Thunderbolts was okay.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/16/2025, 9:38 PM
When you sacrifice half your customer base and tell
Them to go fu@k themselves for not wanting
Wokeness this is what happens


All non-event type MCU movies are destined to flop
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 11:32 PM
@WakandaTech -

Starting to look this way.

Dammit.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/16/2025, 9:41 PM
The cream rises to the top!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/16/2025, 9:57 PM
MCU is DOA

Fanjob Cameo Cluster[frick]s is all they can hope to have any profit margin on.

If only a curmudgeonly old fanboy could have predicted this...

I am SO [frick]ing glad it is DEAD. DEAD. DEAD.

FF was my favorite comic title for decades - THE FF MOVIE ISN'T GOING TO DO SHIT - if it breaks even, that would be GOLD MEDAL level of win. IT AIN'T HAPPENING.

Can't wait til Ironheart takes a giant IronSHART on Disney Plus.

[frick]ing Daredevil couldn't crack the Nielsens. NOBODY [frick]ING CARES.

You had the greatest franchise(s) in history in a cohesive universe that made billions and YOU [frick]ED IT UP for the sake of [frick]ing virtue signaling.

Hey Disney:
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/16/2025, 10:22 PM
@Batmangina -


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 11:30 PM
@Batmangina -

Sadly, it looks like you may be right.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 5/16/2025, 10:20 PM
Marvel should go ahead and delay Doomsday.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/16/2025, 10:24 PM
@TheShellyMan - User Comment Image

Phase 4 already happened.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 10:49 PM
Yeah it's a very narrow victory thanks to the return to IMAX screens by popular demand.

Deadline also had this calculation throughout the day and it paints Final Destination: Bloodlines taking #1 at the box office this weekend with Thunderbolts in 2nd place, then Sinners following right there.

UPDATE, FRIDAY AFTERNOON: "Who says two horror movies can’t live in the same space? Warner Bros/New Line’s Final Destination: Bloodlines is seeing a $20 million Friday, including last night’s $5.5M in previews, for a $43M three-day gross at 3,523 theaters. As we told you previously, that would be the best opening ever for a Final Destination movie."

"The studio’s Sinners, meanwhile, is eyeing a fifth weekend of $15M, off 32% from last week."

"Even though Sinners is in third place as of this point, damn, an unprecedented hold for a R-rated horror movie one again, this time $500,000 more than The Blair Witch Project‘s fifth session of $14.5M. Running cume by Sunday will stand around $240.3M. Sinners has 70MM Imax auditoriums this week, and its overall theater count is 3,518.

In second place for this frame is Disney’s Thunderbolts* with a third weekend of $16M at 3,960, -50%, for a running cume by Sunday of $154.8M. It’s 14% ahead of Eternals at the same point in time."

UPDATE after previous EXCLUSIVE: "Warner is reporting $5.5 million in previews for New Line’s Final Destination: Bloodlines, well ahead of what we were spotting. That’s ahead of Sinners‘ $4.7M. It’s also $100,000 higher than the previews for Conjuring spinoff The Nun which went on to do a $22M Friday and $53M three-day opening frame. Wowza Warners."

https://deadline.com/2025/05/box-office-final-destination-bloodlines-1236400414/

@MarkJulian @JoshWilding

Huskers
Huskers - 5/16/2025, 10:52 PM
Two flops for Marvel, will FF make it a hat trick? 😬 Gotta admit it looks kinda goofy and underwhelming compared to that Superman trailer that dropped. 😬
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/16/2025, 11:33 PM
@Huskers - female Silver Surfer and sad Reed is the kiss of death for FF. It will be a miracle if it passes $500 million.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/16/2025, 11:19 PM
Superman is destroying Fantastic Four on YouTube.

Superman ~ 21 million views in 2 days
Fantastic Four ~ 19 million views in 30 days

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder