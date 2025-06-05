Sydney Sweeney Departs A24's MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH Adaptation; Mikey Madison Will Now Play The Lead

Mikey Madison (Anora) has stepped in to replace Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web) in A24's adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's classic tale, The Masque of the Red Death...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2025
Mikey Madison is set to replace Sydney Sweeney in what sounds like a pretty out-there adaptation of Masque of the Red Death.

The work of Edgar Allan Poe has been adapted for the big and small screen numerous times over the years, with several of the legendary writer's stories influencing Mike Flanagan's recent retelling of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The acclaimed Netflix miniseries put its own unique spin on The Masque of the Red Death, and we recently got word that a feature adaptation was in the works, with A24 and Picturehouse developing the project, and Charlie Polinger set to write and direct.

Sweeney (Immaculate, Euphoria, Madame Web) was in talks to play the lead role - believed to be a gender-switched take on Prince Prospero - but has now been forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with the Anora Oscar-winner stepping in as her replacement.

Nexus Point News broke the story, with THR later confirming the news.

"Madison would play twin sisters in a story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry. The story sees a long-lost twin, hidden among the lower class, enter the castle and into a decadent world of orgies, opium, power schemes, revenge, and decapitations. The project has been described as a quintessential A24 movie, one that likely will include eye-brow raising, meme-able scenes that should resonate among the TikTok class.

The trade has also confirmed that Madison did turn down a villainous role in Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter over a pay dispute.

First published in 1842, The Masque of the Red Death focuses on Prospero's attempts to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death, by hiding in his abbey. After inviting numerous wealthy guests to a masquerade ball held in seven rooms of the abbey, each decorated with a different color, the prince is made aware of a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim making their way through the building.

Polinger has previously helmed [frick] Me, Richard, Austin, and the upcoming The Plague. He will also executive produce the film along with Lucy McKendrick. 

This new adaptation of The Masque of the Red Death does not have a release date, but production is expected to get underway later this year.

You can check out the trailer and synopsis for the 1964 movie starring Vincent Price below.

"While a plague - the Red Death - ravages the countryside, Prince Prospero offers refuge in his castle to the local nobility. He's also taken into his castle a young woman, Francesca, from the local village where the plague began. While the aristocracy play their silly games, Propero introduces Francesca to his world - which includes Satan worship. At the masked ball he hosts for his guests, Prospero sees someone dressed all in red even though he had forbidden anyone to wear that color. Prospero will soon face his greatest fears."

View Recorder