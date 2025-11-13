Sydney Sweeney Is No Cretin In Twisted Red Band Trailer For THE HOUSEMAID

Lionsgate has released a new red-band trailer for The Housemaid, director Paul Feig's adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The movie follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman recently released from prison who manages to secure a job as a housekeeper for a wealthy family. Millie works to gain the family's trust and becomes closer to the married couple (Seyfried and Sklenar), but soon begins to suspect that some dark secrets may be hiding beneath the facade of happiness and decadence.

If you know anything about the book, you may be aware that Millie might just be hiding a few secrets of her own.

Though there are no major spoilers, this trailer definitely reveals a little more about the plot than the previous teasers, and while the violence is kept to a minimum (there is some blood), it's pretty free with the F-bombs.

Feig and the film’s stars shared the first footage from The Housemaid earlier this year during CinemaCon.

“Tension and scares and comedy are so wrapped together,” Feig explained about why he was drawn to helming a thriller despite being known for comedy projects. “It was a dream come true.”

Sweeney added. “I’m a big book lover — I love reading books. I could not put it down. I ended up reading all three in one week. There’s characters that are flawed, and they are messy.”

Check out the new trailer and poster below, let us know what you think in the comments section.

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig.