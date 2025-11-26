THE HOUSEMAID First Reactions: Critics Praise Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried's "Wild" New Thriller

THE HOUSEMAID First Reactions: Critics Praise Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried's &quot;Wild&quot; New Thriller

The social media embargo for The Housemaid has lifted, and critics are heaping praise on Ghostbusters director Paul Feig's adaptation of the 2022 novel by Freida McFadden. You can learn more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Based on the hit 2022 novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The movie also boasts an impressive cast, led by Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone.

The movie plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Sklenar).

However, what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

As we reported on FearHQ.com earlier today, the first social media reactions have started arriving on X. They're all overwhelmingly positive, and while this is the norm for early screenings, there are plenty of legitimate critics here, not just influencers or YouTubers.

It's said that while The Housemaid "leans into camp in the best possible way," it's also "dark and riveting with edge-of-your-seat tension."

"This movie is unhinged - in the best way possible," another reaction stated, with Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney described as "phenomenal," "incredible," and "spectacular." It also sounds like the ending packs a real punch. 

McFadden recently took to Instagram to share her take on this big screen adaptation of her best-selling novel:

"I absolutely loved it! The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, 'Omg, I think it was better than the book!' And he said, 'Yeah.' They captured everything that readers love about the novel! And the performances by all the actors were nothing short of incredible. It almost made me want to write another Housemaid book. Almost! The only problem is, I don't know how I'm going to be able to wait until December to get to watch it again!"

The Housemaid arrives in theaters on December 19. You can read through the first reactions below,

