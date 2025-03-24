THE MUMMY: Jack Reynor To Star In EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin's Blumhouse Reboot

Late last year, we got word that The Mummy is set to rise from its tomb once again, with director Lee Cronin taking the helm of a new movie from Blumhouse/Atomic Monster. Now, as production gets underway, the studio has announced that the project has found its lead.

Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Perfect Couple, Cherry) is set to star, though we don't have any details on his role (it's assumed that he'll play the hero, and not the monster).

Reynor's other credits include Lenny Abrahamson's What Richard Did, for which he won the ITFA Award for Best Actor; John Carney's Sing Street, for which he won the ITFA Award for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Carney’s Flora and Son; Ben Wheatley's Free Fire and Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit. In 2015, he won the Sundance Film Festival’s Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting for his performance in Gerard Barrett’s film Glassland. Upcoming projects include the second season of Prime Video’s spy drama Citadel and John Carney’s musical comedy Power Ballad.

Coming off the success of his thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise revival (check out our review here), Cronin was announced as director of an untitled horror project with a release date of April 17, 2026 earlier this year. Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Warner Bros. later revealed that it will actually be a new take on the classic Universal Monster.

Cronin will also pen the script.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film, with James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville on board as producers. Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

You can check out a first look at the movie's title logo below.

Though plot details are still under wraps, we do know that this project will have nothing to do with Stephen Sommers' 1999 movie starring Brendan Fraser, nor 2017's notorious flop starring Tom Cruise.

There have been reports that another movie set in Sommers' Mummy universe is also in development, however. Previous rumors have claimed that a new reboot or direct sequel to the original might be in the works, but insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that the project is actually going to be a prequel.

We don't have much more to go on for the time being, but Wes Tooke (Midway, The Rescue) is said to be attached to pen the script.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”

"A team of British archaeologists led by Sir Joseph Whemple (Arthur Byron) discover the mummified remains of the ancient Egyptian prince Imhotep (Boris Karloff), along with the legendary scroll of Thoth. When one of the archaeologists recites the scroll aloud, Imhotep returns to life, but escapes. Several years later, Imhotep has taken on the guise of a wealthy man, as he searches Egypt for his lost love, who he believes has been reincarnated as the lovely Helen Grosvenor (Zita Johann)."