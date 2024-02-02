Tim Burton's BEETLEJUICE Sequel Gets Official Title; The Ghost With The Most Returns On First Poster

It looks like ol' Betelgeuse's number has finally been called!

Though there's still no sign of a trailer, Warner Bros. has shared the first poster for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, which is now officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

Wait... does it count if you only type his name three times?

The one-sheet includes the tagline "the wait is almost over," which is a clever call-back to the ending of the original horror comedy classic, which saw Michael Keaton's Ghost With the Most stuck in a very long queue after his plot to marry Lydia Deetz was foiled and he was sent back to the Afterlife via Sandworm.

Betelgeuse also had his head shrunk by a witch doctor for stealing his ticket and attempting to cut in line, so it'll be interesting to see if the lecherous Bio-Exorcist is still in the same state when we catch up with him later this year.

You can check out the poster along with some recent set videos below.

Keaton spoke about returning to the role in a recent interview with Empire.

"Beetlejuice is the most f--kin’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie," he says. "There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody," he continued. "I said, ‘if it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F--kin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

Winona Ryder will be back as Lydia Deetz, with Jenna Ortega on board as her daughter, Astrid. Catherine O'Hara is also set to reprise her role as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz, but Alec Baldwin and Gina Davis are not expected to return.

Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.