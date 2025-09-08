WEAPONS Digital And Home Release Dates Revealed Along With Spoiler-Filled Teaser

Digital and Blu-ray/DVD release date for Zach Cregger's Weapons have been announced, and we also have a new teaser which doesn't hold back on revealing the big movie's big mystery...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Warner Bros. and New Line have announced Digital and home release dates for Zach Cregger's Weapons. The chilling supernatural horror tale arrives on Digital on September 9, before hitting 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14.

You'll find a list of bonus features (no deleted scenes, unfortunately) below, along with a couple of new teasers, one of which gives the mystery away.

If you haven't seen Weapons yet, here's your spoiler warning.

It turns out that the one boy who did not go missing from Ms. Gandy's class, Alex, has an Aunt Gladys who is actually a powerful witch. She commands her nephew to bring her personal items from his classmates so that she can cast a spell (sticks, twine, water, hair and blood are used in the ritual) and control the children's minds, forcing them all to run and hide in the basement of Alex's parents house house. Though it's never explicitly stated, Gladys appears to be feeding off the kids' life-force(?) in order to rejuvenate and reverse the ageing process.

“Without horror, you go to the theater, and you get people in tights for $200 million, and there’s not a lot of room for risk in those movies," Cregger said in a recent interview with THR. "And no shade, I’m all for entertainment, entertaining. But, it’s a shame that there’s not a lot of room for anything else. I love horror, my creative tuning fork resonates strong with horror, so I’m lucky in that regard. I dearly wish that we could have cool, edgy weird comedies back in the movie theaters. Or dramatic fare for adults in the theater. I feel like there’s not a lot of movies for grown-ups anymore.”

Weapons Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

•Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal (featurette) 

Zach Cregger unravels the intricate origins of Weapons. In this insightful exclusive, he details the initial sparks of inspiration that ignited the project, revealing how elements of his own life experiences found their way into the film’s core.

•Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons (featurette)

An ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters, as well as the motivations that lead them down the path of mystery, conflict, and death. •

Weapons: Texture of Terror (featurette)

Maybrook, a seemingly perfect town, harbors a darkness that runs deeper than its charming façade. Tom Hammock, along with key cast and crew, delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

