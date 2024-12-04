WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Netflix has just shared a never-before-seen photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in season 2 of Wednesday to mark the wrap of production on the second season. The series has been confirmed for release in 2025.

Showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a press release today that season 2 will be "exploring more Addams Family Lore and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!"

"This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they continued.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Ortega will return to lead Wednesday Season 2 as the part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast; she’s also set to produce.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) all return, as do Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

New additions to the Wednesday cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Tim Burton (Beetlejuice) returns to direct and executive produce and will be joined by Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said earlier this year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Check out that new image below along with a previously released featurette for Wednesday season 2.