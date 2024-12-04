WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2

Netflix has shared the first still from Wednesday season 2 putting the spotlight on lead star and producer Jenna Ortega as she reprises her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams. You can check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Source: Fear HQ

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Netflix has just shared a never-before-seen photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in season 2 of Wednesday to mark the wrap of production on the second season. The series has been confirmed for release in 2025.

Showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a press release today that season 2 will be "exploring more Addams Family Lore and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!" 

"This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they continued. 

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Ortega will return to lead Wednesday Season 2 as the part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast; she’s also set to produce.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) all return, as do Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester). 

New additions to the Wednesday cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Tim Burton (Beetlejuice) returns to direct and executive produce and will be joined by Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said earlier this year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Check out that new image below along with a previously released featurette for Wednesday season 2.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 10:18 AM
Cool!!.

I liked the first season so I’m looking forward to more…

Hell of a cast they have for this season especially!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/4/2024, 10:24 AM
I'm the real visionary!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/4/2024, 10:33 AM
Ortega:
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/4/2024, 10:49 AM
Love seeing Tim Burton cook!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/4/2024, 11:09 AM
I hate that seasons now take 2-3 years to make.

I understand it can be because of logistical issues and whatnot but I mean this season has got to be as good or have memorable moments like the first one if they want to keep momentum, similarly to Stranger Things.

ST takes decades it seems but they keep the quality for the most part
mountainman
mountainman - 12/4/2024, 11:28 AM
The first season was overrated in my opinion but I liked it enough to give season 2 a go. Hopefully the effects are improved and we can get more from the Addams Family besides Wednesday and Thing. Can Fester now be a main character? He was always the most fun part of the family.

