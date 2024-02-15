"A Halloween horror delight, Werewolf by Night is a mighty impressive, macabre Marvel monster tale that introduces some killer new characters and proves Marvel Studios can still find plenty of ways to surprise us," we said in our review when the special hit Disney+. "More Man-Thing is a must!"

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.