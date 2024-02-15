"A Halloween horror delight, Werewolf by Night is a mighty impressive, macabre Marvel monster tale that introduces some killer new characters and proves Marvel Studios can still find plenty of ways to surprise us," we said in our review when the special hit Disney+. "More Man-Thing is a must!"
On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.
ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.
Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!
Please log in to post comments.
Don't have an account?
Please Register.
Home |
Index |
Site Map |
About |
Terms Of Service |
Community Guidelines |
Privacy |
Copyright |
Trademark
Contact |
Advertise
2024 ® © ™ Best Little Sites LLC, ComicBookMovie.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site, ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. Content herein has been submitted by users who have agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites LLC are not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions.
Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies
Contact Us for removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues.