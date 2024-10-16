WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Director Michael Giacchino On Potential Sequel: "We'll Get There"

Werewolf By Night, Marvel Studios' first ever Special presentation, debuted on Disney+ in 2022, and opened the door to a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that's yet to be further explored.

The black-and-white Halloween Special really was a first for the franchise, paying homage to the classic Universal monster movies with its noirish style, creepy atmosphere and heightened levels of violence.

Werewolf By Night introduced several new characters such as Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) Ted, aka Man-Thing (Carey Jones), and the titular lycanthrope himself, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), and fans have been eager for an update on their potential return.

Director Michael Giacchino previously confirmed that discussions about doing more with the characters have taken place, but it sounds like any plans for a follow-up episode have been put on the back-burner.

"There's been a lot going on in the industry and everyone sort of recalibrating. I think certain things had to be just put aside for the moment. We'll get there," he told Brandon Davis on his YouTube show.

Though he doesn't mention anything about it here, Giacchino is also rumored to be attached to helm the Midnight Sons movie. This project has yet to be officially announced, but Marvel Studios assembling its roster of supernatural/magical characters for a team-up event would seem like a smart move. Multiple characters have been a part of or associated with the team in the comics over the years, but the MCU's line-up would most likely include Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Werewolf By Night/The Werewolf, Man-Thing, and Blade.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex P weighed in with the following.

"On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader; the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic."

Werewolf by Night stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell / the Werewolf; A monster hunter who has been afflicted with a curse; Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Ulysses Bloodstone's estranged daughter who dislikes her family's tradition of hunting monsters; Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, Ulysses's widow and Elsa's stepmother who leads the secret group of monster hunters.

Also appearing as the additional monster hunters are Kirk R. Thatcher as Jovan, Eugenie Bondurant as Azarel, Leonardo Nam as Liorn, and Daniel J. Watts as Barasso. Al Hamacher appears as Billy Swan, the Bloodstones' servant; and Carey Jones provides the motion-capture of Ted / Man-Thing.