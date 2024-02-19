Robert Downey Jr. Thanks Chris Nolan For Rescuing "Dwindling Credibility" After 12 Years Playing IRON MAN

The BAFTA Awards took place yesterday evening and, as the Oscars draw near, Robert Downey Jr. picked up another "Best Supporting Actor" win for his work in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
However, comments made during the actor's acceptance speech have rankled many MCU fans.
"When I was 15, I wanted to be Peter O'Toole. When I was 25, I worked for Richard Attenborough and Anthony Hopkins. When I was 35, I finally understood why Dickie thought Tony would be a better role model for me than Peter," Downey said, reflecting on his career. "When I was 42, I did two films for Guy Ritchie and learned how to make big Hollywood movies with a civil British flare. I then played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years."
"And then recently, that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to perhaps resurrect my dwindling credibility. So I share this with my fellow nominees, this has been an exceptional year," he concluded.
Many believe Downey is essentially saying the time he spent as Iron Man has damaged his credibility as an actor, something he has indeed alluded to on a few occasions while promoting Oppenheimer.
If the Avengers: Endgame star has grown to resent his time as Tony Stark, it's a real shame. Either way, he's clearly ready to take his acting career down a very different route, possibly lessening the chances of any sort of MCU return during the next two Avengers movies.
Check out Downey's acceptance speech below along with a full list of winners from yesterday's BAFTA Awards.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
(WINNER)
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
(WINNER)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best Film not in the English language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
(WINNER)
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
(WINNER)
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
(WINNER)
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
(WINNER)
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
(WINNER)
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
(WINNER)
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
(WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
(WINNER)
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
(WINNER)
Best Makeup and Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
(WINNER)
Best Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
(WINNER)
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
(WINNER)
The Zone of Interest
Best Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
(WINNER)
Best Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
(WINNER)
Best British Short Animation
Crab Day (WINNER)
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British Short Fiilm
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster (WINNER)
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce (WINNER)
Sophie Wilde