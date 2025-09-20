MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For The YOUNG AVENGERS, Future MCU Directors Revealed, Captain Marvel Plans

The end of the Multiverse Saga is in sight, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to cap off what's been a period for the MCU full of highs and lows.

Looking to the future, we have plenty to look forward to, including an X-Men reboot and a reset for the MCU that's expected to give this franchise a fresh coat of paint. If a report from The Cosmic Circus is to be believed, Marvel Studios already knows which filmmakers it wants to tell some of those stories.

With Destin Daniel Cretton, Ryan Coogler, and Jake Schreier reportedly "locked in" for post-Avengers: Secret Wars movies, Joachim Rønning (TRON: Ares), Fede Álvarez (Alien: Romulus), and Gareth Edwards (Jurassic World Rebirth) are all said to be on Kevin Feige's radar.

The site's Alex Perez has also revealed that he expects Captain Marvel to have a major role in the next Avengers movies, with the Young Avengers/Champions also set to be a big part of those.

"The Young Avengers project is very much a thing," the scooper claims. "I don’t know if it’s the one that will be airing in 2027. But that they’ll link up, they will."

Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are described as "co-leaders" of the team, and the report points out that "Kate Bishop is going to be one of the main heavy hitters of the next saga as a leader of the Young Avengers." Cassie Lang, meanwhile, will be the "third" person that Kamala Khan and Kate recruit.

The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, has shared a big update on Avengers: Doomsday. "On the other side of the pond, Avengers: Doomsday wrapped principal photography in the U.K. today," the trade confirms. "But true to the Marvel Method, Kevin Feige and the Russos Bros. will be tinkering as they prepare for a healthy dose of additional photography down the road."

Reshoots were to be expected, especially as they'll almost certainly include actors who weren't available during principal photography.

Marvel Studios has done a great job of keeping Avengers: Doomsday under wraps, with not a single cast member shown in set photos (a stark contrast to when Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were shooting). Rumours have been plentiful, but in terms of leaks, a first look at Doctor Doom has been the biggest.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.