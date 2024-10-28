MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN '98, Henry Cavill's Marvel Future, SPIDER-MAN 4's Setting, BLADE, And More

Marvel Studios has shifted focus from quantity to quality during Phase 5, though that means the end of the Multiverse Saga is very nearly upon us...with a lot of stories seemingly left unfinished (for now, at least).

Every dangling plot thread not being neatly wrapped up by the end of this Saga isn't the end of the world; however, a new rumour shared by scooper Daniel Richtman claims Marvel Studios plans to release only two movies between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

One of those we already know is Spider-Man 4 and the other could be Blade or another mystery project. Clearly, those rumoured plans from a while back about a whole wave of "Battleworld" projects have been scaled back as, according to Richtman, Marvel Studios is eager to end the Multiverse Saga as soon as possible.

The scooper has also shared intel about Marvel Animation working on an animated CG series set in the MCU which won't be released until after What If...? season 3 and Eyes of Wakanda. There are also rumblings that Marvel Studios has at least discussed Spider-Man '98 after the success of X-Men '97.

John Campea is claiming that Henry Cavill and the studio had multiple meetings in August to discuss several potential big roles for him in the MCU following his surprise appearance as The Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, meanwhile, have heard that work on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going well and the shoot is expected to finish much sooner than anticipated. As a result, Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly feeling "bullish" about this long-awaited reboot.

It's added that, despite Blade recently being removed from Marvel Studios' release calendar, Mahershala Ali has no issues with the delays and is happy and excited with the current direction it's taking.

Back to Richtman and he's shared an interesting Thunderbolts* scoop; in the movie, we'll supposedly discover that, since Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ghost has been caring for Bill Foster because he has cancer. During the movie, she strikes up a friendship with Taskmaster due to their "shared trauma."

Finally, we go to The Cosmic Circus. Much has been said about Spider-Man 4 being sandwiched between Doomsday and Secret Wars, including whether that means the movie will be a Black Widow-style prequel set sometime before the events of Doctor Doom's MCU debut.

According to Alex Perez, Spider-Man 4 takes place between both movies, meaning whatever we see from Spidey in Doomsday will lead straight into his next solo adventure. That surely lends some weight to reports he'll meet Venom.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.