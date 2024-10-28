MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN '98, Henry Cavill's Marvel Future, SPIDER-MAN 4's Setting, BLADE, And More

We have some exciting new MCU rumours to share with you today, including intel on Spider-Man 4, Blade, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, another animated revival, and plans for the Multiverse Saga...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has shifted focus from quantity to quality during Phase 5, though that means the end of the Multiverse Saga is very nearly upon us...with a lot of stories seemingly left unfinished (for now, at least). 

Every dangling plot thread not being neatly wrapped up by the end of this Saga isn't the end of the world; however, a new rumour shared by scooper Daniel Richtman claims Marvel Studios plans to release only two movies between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

One of those we already know is Spider-Man 4 and the other could be Blade or another mystery project. Clearly, those rumoured plans from a while back about a whole wave of "Battleworld" projects have been scaled back as, according to Richtman, Marvel Studios is eager to end the Multiverse Saga as soon as possible. 

The scooper has also shared intel about Marvel Animation working on an animated CG series set in the MCU which won't be released until after What If...? season 3 and Eyes of Wakanda. There are also rumblings that Marvel Studios has at least discussed Spider-Man '98 after the success of X-Men '97

John Campea is claiming that Henry Cavill and the studio had multiple meetings in August to discuss several potential big roles for him in the MCU following his surprise appearance as The Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine

John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, meanwhile, have heard that work on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going well and the shoot is expected to finish much sooner than anticipated. As a result, Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly feeling "bullish" about this long-awaited reboot. 

It's added that, despite Blade recently being removed from Marvel Studios' release calendar, Mahershala Ali has no issues with the delays and is happy and excited with the current direction it's taking. 

Back to Richtman and he's shared an interesting Thunderbolts* scoop; in the movie, we'll supposedly discover that, since Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ghost has been caring for Bill Foster because he has cancer. During the movie, she strikes up a friendship with Taskmaster due to their "shared trauma."

Finally, we go to The Cosmic Circus. Much has been said about Spider-Man 4 being sandwiched between Doomsday and Secret Wars, including whether that means the movie will be a Black Widow-style prequel set sometime before the events of Doctor Doom's MCU debut. 

According to Alex Perez, Spider-Man 4 takes place between both movies, meaning whatever we see from Spidey in Doomsday will lead straight into his next solo adventure. That surely lends some weight to reports he'll meet Venom. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.

Related:

8 Movies And TV Shows Which Need To Be A Priority For Marvel Studios When The Multiverse Saga Ends
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 10/28/2024, 10:39 AM
“Clearly, those rumoured plans from a while back about a whole wave of "Battleworld" projects have been scaled back”

Or, and just stick with me for a sec, maybe those rumours weren’t true
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/28/2024, 10:46 AM
You don't need to backtrack on rumors, just cover confirmed news and fill the void with actual content. Crazy I know lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/28/2024, 10:49 AM
The MCU needs to snatch up Henry as soon as possible. If anything, it'd be the perfect middle finger to DC/WBs ... and I'm actually a DC guy.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/28/2024, 10:59 AM
Henry Cavill should play Pedro Pascal.

He'd be in everything.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/28/2024, 11:04 AM
I remember when MCU rumors would unleash massive hype and Anticipation

Now it's more like Really? Well See
Forthas
Forthas - 10/28/2024, 11:08 AM
Henry Cavill should be Superman in the DC film universe...period!

