MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN's Marvel Studios Future, News On NOVA, And A Magical SCARLET WITCH Update

We've been waiting for official Spider-Man 4 news since, well, pretty much when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021. That finally came last week when it was revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the movie.

Following the revelation that Knull will be unleashed in Venom: The Last Dance, it's been reported that Sony Pictures got its way by making the wall-crawler's next MCU adventure a Multiversal epic co-starring Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed just shy of $2 billion, so of course the studio would prefer to reunite Tom Holland's Peter Parker with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men for a team-up with Venom (Marvel Studios' supposed preferred plan was for a streel-level team-up pitting Spidey and Daredevil against The Kingpin).

As disappointed as many of you might be about that change in plans, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios and Sony are working on a new deal which will allow Spider-Man to appear in more MCU movies.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, is set to remain in charge of the new trilogy as he was with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This is in the best interest of both the character and Sony; after all, we're sure they're banking on a possible Venom 4 being a massive hit after the character crosses paths with Holland's fan-favourite web-slinger. Regardless, the current expectation is that Spider-Man 4 will be released smack-bang between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Richtman has also claimed that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal will appear in more upcoming MCU projects after Agatha All Along and, while the Scarlet Witch movie isn't gearing up to begin shooting anytime soon, it remains in development at Marvel Studios.

Also of note is the leaker's claim that Marvel Television's planned Nova project will focus on the Nova Corps in space and not just the Earthbound Richard Rider or Sam Alexander.

Finally, we go to The Cosmic Circus as the site has learned that Vision's working title is "Tin Man." That could have multiple meanings and many refer to the show's lead or even James Spader's returning Ultron.

Alternatively, it may be just a fun nod to The Wizard of Oz that doesn't have any sort of deeper meaning.

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below.