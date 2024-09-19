MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN's Marvel Studios Future, News On NOVA, And A Magical SCARLET WITCH Update

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we bring you news on Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise plans, intel on the Nova and Vision TV shows, and a big update on a certain fan-favourite witch.

By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2024 11:09 AM EST
We've been waiting for official Spider-Man 4 news since, well, pretty much when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021. That finally came last week when it was revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the movie. 

Following the revelation that Knull will be unleashed in Venom: The Last Dance, it's been reported that Sony Pictures got its way by making the wall-crawler's next MCU adventure a Multiversal epic co-starring Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed just shy of $2 billion, so of course the studio would prefer to reunite Tom Holland's Peter Parker with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men for a team-up with Venom (Marvel Studios' supposed preferred plan was for a streel-level team-up pitting Spidey and Daredevil against The Kingpin). 

As disappointed as many of you might be about that change in plans, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios and Sony are working on a new deal which will allow Spider-Man to appear in more MCU movies. 

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, is set to remain in charge of the new trilogy as he was with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home

This is in the best interest of both the character and Sony; after all, we're sure they're banking on a possible Venom 4 being a massive hit after the character crosses paths with Holland's fan-favourite web-slinger. Regardless, the current expectation is that Spider-Man 4 will be released smack-bang between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Richtman has also claimed that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal will appear in more upcoming MCU projects after Agatha All Along and, while the Scarlet Witch movie isn't gearing up to begin shooting anytime soon, it remains in development at Marvel Studios.

Also of note is the leaker's claim that Marvel Television's planned Nova project will focus on the Nova Corps in space and not just the Earthbound Richard Rider or Sam Alexander. 

Finally, we go to The Cosmic Circus as the site has learned that Vision's working title is "Tin Man." That could have multiple meanings and many refer to the show's lead or even James Spader's returning Ultron. 

Alternatively, it may be just a fun nod to The Wizard of Oz that doesn't have any sort of deeper meaning. 

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below. 

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 9/19/2024, 11:13 AM
Sony being sony they only see $$$ in no way home. but fans are craving for spidey to be more mature-lone wolf type of character. He needs to be the real deal spidey in these next incarnation. yes we're done with kiddie friendly spidey movies we're ready for more mature stories for spidey now.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/19/2024, 11:25 AM
@Gabimaru - it depends on how they do the story. there are great dramatic mature venom stories in the comics. the symbiote really [frick]s up peter in the comics mentally. now if they are forced to bring the more goofy sony version of venom then this could be just a simple spectacle movie with alot marvel toys but no development in character of the toys. i hope feige can bring a more serious toned venom to the table
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/19/2024, 11:56 AM
@Gabimaru - I agree, but if we're forced to see another team up, I'd rather it be Venom and Spidey than Daredevil fighting kingpin.
Spidey and Venom could have the same kind of relationship as Logan and Deadpool did or like in Cobra Kai with Daniel and Johnny.
NGFB
NGFB - 9/19/2024, 11:14 AM
Yeah but when are they going to make the Power Pack series, and give it an all LGBTQIA2S+furry cast?
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/19/2024, 11:14 AM
So... they are building Nova to compete with Lanterns... let's see. It's a corner of the MCU that has been done disservice. Think it would have a lot of potential on the big screen, especially now that they botched one of their cosmic franchises and the other one has seemingly come to an end.

Will catch Agatha later today, but the witch corner of the MCU has me pumped, Wanda should definitely have more projects to shine.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 11:34 AM
@WakandanQueen - I don’t know about disservice (though I know people have mixed feelings on the CM & Skrulls stuff) but just hasn’t really gotta it’s due yet entirely.

Hopefully Nova and future projects change that!!.
The1st
The1st - 9/19/2024, 11:14 AM
He's not Eddie Brock though...he's more like Woody Brock. Too eccentric for my taste, but he's an anti-hero in Sony's SPUNK..er, SPUMC. I guess it could be interesting.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/19/2024, 11:16 AM
What a major disappointment

Almost everyone was asking for a Street Level Spiderman with Daredevil

instead we get a Spiderman with Venom no one asked for
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/19/2024, 11:31 AM
@WakandaTech - NO ONE ASKED FOR???? people been wanting a proper spiderman and venom movie since Holland became spidey. hell since before that!! the problem is sony has made venom a tad too goofy.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 9/19/2024, 11:41 AM
@WakandaTech - clearly someone asked for it, Avi Arad! 🤣🤣🤣
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 11:25 AM
"Richtman has also claimed that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal will appear in more upcoming MCU projects after Agatha All Along and, while the Scarlet Witch movie isn't gearing up to begin shooting anytime soon, it remains in development at Marvel Studios."

Yeah, she's either black heart, or all those references are a wink wink red herring and she's Mephisto's daughter, Mephista. Or she's just straight up Mephisto.

I know it's a running joke at this point, but with talk of her being in more projects and mephisto being in iron heart, I really do think it's a matter of time.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/19/2024, 11:26 AM
Still holding out hope that the eventual Nova project can somehow feature a stranded Richard Rider after Thanos destroyed Xandar who gets powered up by the Nova Core transferring to his helmet.

If they don’t want to set it in the past, they could have flashbacks to that time while the present day story is Richard and Sam.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 11:37 AM
Those rumored Spider Man 4 plans…

User Comment Image

Anyway , “Tin Man” is a great working title for the Vision show…

It might even deeper tie into the show thematically since that character wants a heart so this story could be about Vision trying to get that aswell in a way (likely interacting with humanity & such).
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/19/2024, 11:42 AM
They could have Tom Hardy's Venom give Holland the symbiote and then Hardy dies or goes back to his universe, basically just going away completely, and in Spidey 5 we get the real Eddie Brock of the MCU and then thats when we get are real serious Venom
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 9/19/2024, 11:50 AM
Whatever we get after Secret Wars, is going to be a biggest of let downs unless Marvel starts from scratch at the lowest of the bottom... so many plans is a continuous sequel to iron man when after Secret Wars needs to grasp the feel of beginnings like Iron Man had. If not, it's going to repeat the same mistakes they're making after Endgame.

