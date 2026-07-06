Obsession Breakout Inde Navarrette Interested In MCU Role - Has Met With Thunderbolts*'s Jake Schreier

Obsession is a legitimate film of the year candidate, with star-making performances from its leads, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. The former really shines, and there's already a lot of buzz surrounding what she'll do next.

NYLON recently caught up with the actress and asked what her future could look like. After confirming that she "would love" to do another horror movie, Navarrette pondered the possibility of starring in an Obsession sequel.

"I think the beautiful thing about it is that there is no sequel," she said. "I think it’d be cool if Curry did the anthology series that he was talking about, where each is a different wish. Then I could watch and not get scared by myself."

Here's where things get really interesting. Navarrette was asked whether she would do a Marvel film and immediately responded, "I would." Later, she listed other dream projects, including an action movie like Atomic Blonde and a role in the live-action adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing.

Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig, Michael Mann, and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier are among the directors she wants to work with, though Navarrette has already met with Mann and Schreier. The latter is directing Marvel Studios' reboot of X-Men, and there are many characters the 25-year-old would be a good fit for in that.

Since Obsession became a critical and commercial hit (it recently crossed $400 million worldwide), Navarrette says she's "100%" seen a change in the type of auditions coming her way.

"But I also find that there’s a difference in the way that I’m approaching them," she noted. "Between Obsession and the film after that, I didn’t work. I was walking dogs. I was streaming. I was doing a lot of these things to make money. I didn’t have a lot of confidence because you just keep hearing no, and that can be debilitating."

"I now have a lot more confidence in the decisions that I’m making, and that’s made the audition process a lot more fun," the actress added.

We'll have to wait and see whether Navarrette joins the MCU, but her being part of any Marvel Studios franchise would be a major win for the studio. In terms of X-Men characters, take your pick, because her performance in Obsession has established that she's a talent to watch.

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