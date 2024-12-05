RUMOR: Singer Rita Ora (And Wife Of THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi) Set For "Huge" MCU Villain Role

According to a wild new rumour that's cropped up online today, singer and actor Rita Ora - who is married to Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi - has landed a villainous MCU role. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Source: The Sun

Rita Ora is a British singer, songwriter, and actor, who shot to fame in 2012 with hits like DJ Fresh's "Hot Right Now" and her debut studio album, Ora. She's since served as a judge on the likes of The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and The Voice.

In terms of acting roles, she's perhaps best known for playing Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise and movies like Detective Pikachu and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe next? 

According to The Sun's Ellie Henman, "A friend of mine was rubbing shoulders with the singer at the British Fashion Awards when they overheard Rita chatting about her new role."

"They told me: 'Rita was dressed like a baddie from a Marvel film, and when someone commented on it she let slip she has a part in a new Marvel film. She confirmed she had landed the role of someone evil and that she was super excited about getting stuck into it."

For those of you who aren't aware, Ora is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi. He directed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios and is the voice of Korg. He's previously dismissed the notion of returning for Thor 5 given the largely negative fan response, while even lead star Chris Hemsworth has said the God of Thunder needs to be taken in a new direction.

Given the source of this news, we'd advise putting too much stock in it. However, Ora would certainly be a high-profile addition to the MCU and there are any number of characters she could play. Whether Waititi is involved with whatever this upcoming movie or TV show is remains to be seen.

Waititi, who many feel was given too much freedom with Thor: Love and Thunder, has largely shrugged off the complaints. As noted, Hemsworth has addressed them head-on and has never shued away from acknowledging where the movie fell short. 

Earlier this year, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star made it clear he still hasn't forgiven himself. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," Hemsworth admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Hemsworth will likely return as Thor in the next Avengers movies. Will that be his final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder may get a sequel. 

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era). 

Who do you think Ora could play in the MCU?

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/5/2024, 2:11 PM
Amora the Enchantress
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2024, 2:12 PM
@SonOfAGif - Came here to say this. She'd be great in that role. Her, or old Sydney Sweeney.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/5/2024, 2:19 PM
@Clintthahamster - And she can sing well. Perhaps they'll make Amora a songstress in the MCU similar to a Siren.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2024, 2:20 PM
@Clintthahamster - Here on earth, "old" Sydney Sweeney will have no career to speak of.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2024, 2:24 PM
@Lisa89 - Yeah, I guess I meant it in the "good ol'" sense, and less the "Let's cast Sydney Sweeney in 40 years" sense.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2024, 2:35 PM
@Clintthahamster - I figured. When you're an actress, SAG is no Award.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2024, 2:43 PM
@Lisa89 - I have no doubt that Sweeney will be a lovely for a long, long time, but her Enchantress window is limited.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/5/2024, 3:06 PM
@SonOfAGif - with marvel she could be anyone there is black valkery , kang in comics those characters are white did any fan expected don cheadle be war machine he’s 1 foot shorter to James in comics and alot less muscle don cheadle as fans is complete opposite to James Rohde in comics look
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 12/5/2024, 2:15 PM
I woundn't be surprised if she'll get hate in here for being the wife of the most infamous person ever in this site.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2024, 2:24 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - She's married to Kathleen Kennedy?!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/5/2024, 2:44 PM
@Clintthahamster -

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/5/2024, 2:16 PM
Yeh,, the source could easily be taking sarcasm as her being serious about a role and/or embellishing (assuming not 100% fabricated) but even if true wouldn't auto be a major role, could be a low level antagonist in a minor supporting role not the big bad of a project anyway but we will see in time.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/5/2024, 2:20 PM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2024, 2:29 PM
@GeneralZod - think Journey into Mystery would be a great frame device for an anthology show after What If. Let's do it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 2:21 PM
She could actually be a good Amora The Enchantress if they bring that character in…

Could be a nice foil for Thor or even Sylvie since the latter is partially based on the Sylvie Lushton iteration of Enchantress.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/5/2024, 2:23 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/5/2024, 2:25 PM
@harryba11zack - she really is
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/5/2024, 2:24 PM
What a SOURCE
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2024, 2:27 PM
@MisterBones - Has anyone reached out to Nicky Minaj's cousin in Trinidad's friend for confirmation?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/5/2024, 2:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If any truth to this first one that came to mind was Songbird (formerly Screaming Mimi) cos of the whole vocal abilities as a Singer she has would make it more convincing (even if her sonic attack is mostly done in post).
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2024, 2:28 PM
I'm just gonna throw it out there: Dazzler (I know, not a baddie in that sense)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 2:29 PM
She could also be Black Swan who was Doom’s herald in Secret Wars.

User Comment Image

Granted this may not even be true given the source but fun to speculate regardless
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/5/2024, 2:31 PM
"RUMOR: Singer Rita Ora (And Wife Of THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi) Set For "Huge" MCU Villain Role"

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/5/2024, 2:37 PM
desperate times call for desperate measures.... or in this case... desperate rumors from an incredibly reliable source

