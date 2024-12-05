"RUMOR: Singer Rita Ora (And Wife Of THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi) Set For "Huge" MCU Villain Role"

Rita Ora is a British singer, songwriter, and actor, who shot to fame in 2012 with hits like DJ Fresh's "Hot Right Now" and her debut studio album, Ora. She's since served as a judge on the likes of The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and The Voice.

In terms of acting roles, she's perhaps best known for playing Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise and movies like Detective Pikachu and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe next?

According to The Sun's Ellie Henman, "A friend of mine was rubbing shoulders with the singer at the British Fashion Awards when they overheard Rita chatting about her new role."

"They told me: 'Rita was dressed like a baddie from a Marvel film, and when someone commented on it she let slip she has a part in a new Marvel film. She confirmed she had landed the role of someone evil and that she was super excited about getting stuck into it."

For those of you who aren't aware, Ora is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi. He directed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios and is the voice of Korg. He's previously dismissed the notion of returning for Thor 5 given the largely negative fan response, while even lead star Chris Hemsworth has said the God of Thunder needs to be taken in a new direction.

Given the source of this news, we'd advise putting too much stock in it. However, Ora would certainly be a high-profile addition to the MCU and there are any number of characters she could play. Whether Waititi is involved with whatever this upcoming movie or TV show is remains to be seen.

Waititi, who many feel was given too much freedom with Thor: Love and Thunder, has largely shrugged off the complaints. As noted, Hemsworth has addressed them head-on and has never shued away from acknowledging where the movie fell short.

Earlier this year, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star made it clear he still hasn't forgiven himself. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," Hemsworth admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Hemsworth will likely return as Thor in the next Avengers movies. Will that be his final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder may get a sequel.

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era).

Who do you think Ora could play in the MCU?