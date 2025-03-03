RUMOR: Taylor Swift Up For Mysterious Superhero Role; Updates On NOVA And MIDNIGHT SONS

We are still hearing that Taylor Swift is hoping to land a superhero role, but who could she play - and for which franchise?

The Swift as Dazzler rumors first began when the singer's likeness was used for the musical mutant's album cover in X-Men: Apocalypse. Nothing ever came of it back then, but the rumors persisted. Speculation really kicked into overdrive when the pop megastar was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in 2023.

Of course, Swift was nowhere to be seen in the movie, but follow-up rumors have claimed that she has met with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about a potential role, be it Alison Blair or someone else (The Blonde Phantom was one character that was said to be on the table).

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Swift is looking to get back into acting, and is meeting with studios for a number of projects, including "a limited series for streaming, a big sci-fi film, and a superhero role."

Richtman doesn't mention Marvel, specifically, so there's always a chance Swift has met with DC Studios' James Gunn about possibly coming aboard the burgeoning DCU.

We also have updates on Marvel's plans for Nova and Midnight Sons following the recent news that the former has been shelved. The supernatural team-up film is also believed to have stalled following the departure of writer Michael Green.

According to Richtman, both projects are still very much in development, and have simply been put on the back-burner until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Nova, which had Ed Bernero on board to direct, was going to follow Richard Rider in the aftermath of Thanos decimation of Xandar, but Sam Alexander was also going to feature.

"The story thrust Rider into the role of rebuilding the Nova Corps, just as Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave were invading, threatening to take over the universe. Rider would lead a squad of fellow Novas, including Sam Alexander and a handful of original characters in their 20s. The team behind the show had their sights set on a major name like Austin Butler for Rider. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were slated to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Would you like to see Taylor Swift in the MCU or DCU down the line? If so, which characters do you think she'd be a good fit to play? Drop us a comment down below.