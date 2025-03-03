RUMOR: Taylor Swift Up For Mysterious Superhero Role; Updates On NOVA And MIDNIGHT SONS

RUMOR: Taylor Swift Up For Mysterious Superhero Role; Updates On NOVA And MIDNIGHT SONS

This isn't the first time we've heard this, but a new rumor is claiming that Taylor Swift has taken meetings for a number of potential projects, including a mysterious superhero role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 03, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We are still hearing that Taylor Swift is hoping to land a superhero role, but who could she play - and for which franchise?

The Swift as Dazzler rumors first began when the singer's likeness was used for the musical mutant's album cover in X-Men: Apocalypse. Nothing ever came of it back then, but the rumors persisted. Speculation really kicked into overdrive when the pop megastar was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in 2023.

Of course, Swift was nowhere to be seen in the movie, but follow-up rumors have claimed that she has met with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about a potential role, be it Alison Blair or someone else (The Blonde Phantom was one character that was said to be on the table).

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Swift is looking to get back into acting, and is meeting with studios for a number of projects, including "a limited series for streaming, a big sci-fi film, and a superhero role."

Richtman doesn't mention Marvel, specifically, so there's always a chance Swift has met with DC Studios' James Gunn about possibly coming aboard the burgeoning DCU.

We also have updates on Marvel's plans for Nova and Midnight Sons following the recent news that the former has been shelved. The supernatural team-up film is also believed to have stalled following the departure of writer Michael Green.

According to Richtman, both projects are still very much in development, and have simply been put on the back-burner until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Nova, which had Ed Bernero on board to direct, was going to follow Richard Rider in the aftermath of Thanos decimation of Xandar, but Sam Alexander was also going to feature.

"The story thrust Rider into the role of rebuilding the Nova Corps, just as Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave were invading, threatening to take over the universe. Rider would lead a squad of fellow Novas, including Sam Alexander and a handful of original characters in their 20s. The team behind the show had their sights set on a major name like Austin Butler for Rider. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were slated to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Would you like to see Taylor Swift in the MCU or DCU down the line? If so, which characters do you think she'd be a good fit to play? Drop us a comment down below.

MARVEL STUDIOS: 8 Worst Costume Designs In The MCU That Failed To Do The Comics Justice
Related:

MARVEL STUDIOS: 8 Worst Costume Designs In The MCU That Failed To Do The Comics Justice
RUMOR: Kevin Feige Is Planning To Step Down As Marvel Studios President... But Not Anytime Soon
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Kevin Feige Is Planning To Step Down As Marvel Studios President... But Not Anytime Soon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/3/2025, 10:41 AM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/3/2025, 10:44 AM
I won't believe it until there's a bunch of concept art leaked.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/3/2025, 10:46 AM
User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 3/3/2025, 10:50 AM
Let's just stick to actors acting!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 11:03 AM
Our annual Taylor article!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/3/2025, 11:06 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/3/2025, 11:13 AM
Just Stop
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2025, 11:15 AM
I know Taylor has acted a bit here & there but I haven’t seen her work so just to be cautious , I would rather have her in a supporting part like Dazzler rather then a lead like Blonde Phantom if that rumored tv series being developed is true.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , glad to hear (if true) that they are just saving Nova and Midnight Sons for post SW.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 3/3/2025, 11:16 AM
Ya know what. Fck it.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/3/2025, 11:22 AM


Ugh!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/3/2025, 11:23 AM
Swift = Dazzler.

At this point, do it and get it over with.

Where's my Squirrel Girl movie Marvel?
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/3/2025, 11:23 AM
Should change the name of this site to Rumours, Leaks, and "Scoops".

That or Wikipedia, because even Wikipedia has more credibility than this place.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/3/2025, 11:29 AM
If she gets a role, she gets a role.

If she doesn't, she doesn't.

Follow me for more expert analysis. Unless you don't want to.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 3/3/2025, 11:34 AM
@BrainySleep - SUBSCRIBED
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/3/2025, 11:36 AM
@theBlackSquare - Unless you unsubscribe

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder