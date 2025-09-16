FRANKENSTEIN Image Reveals A Chilling New Look At Jacob Elordi's "Staggeringly Beautiful" Monster

We're still waiting on a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein (this being a Netflix project, we may not get one at all), but thanks to a new promo image, we now have arguably our best look yet at Jacob Elordi's take on The Monster.

A previous still did show Victor Frankenstein's (Oscar Isaac) tragic creation head-on, but his face was almost completely obscured. This shot features the creature from the back as he approaches Elizabeth Lavenza (Mia Goth, who will also play Victor's mother), but gives us a better idea of the overall character design.

Del Toro has confirmed that this version of the Monster will not be the nightmarish, stitched-together monstrosity we've seen in previous adaptations, but rather a “staggeringly beautiful" creation more akin to how the character is described in Mary Shelley's novel.

“Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon, and if he’s been dreaming about this creature for all his life, he’s going to nail it,” the filmmaker explained to EW. “It looks like a newborn, alabaster creature. The scars are beautiful and almost aerodynamic.”

"One of the things I thought needed the most intelligence, emotionally, was to track the evolution of the creature," he added. "He said something to me that was touching and real: 'This creature is more me than me. And people don't know that, and I'm going to be able to be myself through this.' He brought a truth to this performance that's really something to behold."

Check out the new still at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.