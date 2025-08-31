FRANKENSTEIN Is Either A Disaster Or A Masterpiece According To First Reviews; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The world premiere of Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein took place at the Venice Film Festival yesterday, and those in attendance have been sharing their reactions online. The full review embargo has also lifted, and the critical consensus is decidedly mixed.

While a handful of critics are hailing Frankenstein as a major success and an outstanding achievement, others have outright lambasted the movie, with one disappointed pundit going so far as to describe it as "a lumbering, laborious slog." Many other reviews fall somewhere in the middle.

THR reports that the movie was met with a 14-minute standing ovation after the Venice screening that brought Del Toro and Jacob Elordi (who plays the Creature) to tears.

The film has generated an early Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% based off of 23 reviews.

Have a look at the reviews and reactions at the links below, and we'll update as more come in.

Jacob Elordi brings a quiet watchfulness to this Frankenstein’s monster, and he becomes the soul of a movie that may not have had one without him.



Read our review for Guillermo del Toro's latest: https://t.co/eFhq4EXVug pic.twitter.com/mBZs5JJwRx — IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 30, 2025

'FRANKENSTEIN' REVIEW: What should have been the perfect pairing of artist and material proves visually ravishing, but can’t measure up to the impossibly high expectations del Toro’s fans have for the project.



Read full review: https://t.co/rIXRnp9azy pic.twitter.com/umk8YvCpS1 — Variety (@Variety) August 30, 2025

'Frankenstein' Review: Guillermo del Toro Transcends Horror in Emotionally Charged Take on Mary Shelley Led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi https://t.co/VyL84s8b5g — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 30, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN features plenty of gorgeous crafts on display, as well as captivating performances from Isaac and Elordi. But they do little to bolster an adaptation that somehow feels both abridged and bloated, resulting in a lethargic enterprise. Goth is very underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/LgYWn7WxPC — Josh Parham (@JRParham) August 30, 2025

#Frankenstein review: Guillermo del Toro's gory and glorious creation is a triumphhttps://t.co/5RJ3xXXfnw pic.twitter.com/O5IbsNPYWw — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) August 30, 2025

Guillermo del Toro is the master of misunderstood creature features which is why his adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is a match made in heaven.

Like Frankenstein’s monster, the pieces that shouldn’t work together - oddly do. There’s horror, there’s tender friendship,… pic.twitter.com/woDha4nsqe — Luke Hearfield @ Venice (@LukeHearfield) August 30, 2025

'Frankenstein' Review: Guillermo Del Toro's Dream Movie Is Alive ... ALIVE! ... With Oscar Isaac And Jacob Elordi Going All-In - Venice Film Festival https://t.co/KPvCqT6jFD — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 30, 2025

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, but is it a creation worthy of Mary Shelley's legendary novel? Find out in our reviewhttps://t.co/hJOC2THd2V — Total Film (@totalfilm) August 30, 2025

Like the stereotypical depiction of the famous monster, Guillermo del Toro’s FRANKENSTEIN is a lumbering, laborious slog. Overlong & laughably scripted, it plays like a lazy imitation of the maximalist filmmaker’s tendencies. Overproduced and unexciting. At least Elordi is good. pic.twitter.com/b6QUhAdr3m — Cody @ Venice Film Festival (@codymonster91) August 30, 2025

.@RealGDT #Frankenstein sees the fantastical auteur's heart poured into mesmerising craftsmanship.

Breathing new life into the Godfather of all monsters.

A hauntingly tragic gothic tale as old as time of monsters & men & stories that is visually immaculate & thematically soulful. pic.twitter.com/N4bxK8lfRv — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) August 30, 2025

Guillermo del Toro’s #Frankenstein is a poetic, tragic meditation on creation, loneliness, love and behind the monster's mask just deeply humane and life affirming. Every frame aches with sorrow and beauty, that belongs in a museum and a score out of a dream. #Venezia82 pic.twitter.com/8wDGiDEKkB — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) August 30, 2025

Guillermo del Toro’s #Frankenstein is immersive, haunting, and heartbreakingly human: Jacob Elordi at career-best, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac shine and every frame is a cathedral of light and shadow. An experience you should get in the CINEMA. #Venezia82 #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/h3NOoAUGWs — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) August 30, 2025

Frankenstein - Well uh this was AMAZING?! Guillermo del Toro knocked this out of the park. LOVED it. Everything that cinema should be - beautiful, thrilling, engaging. Score, sets, cinematography, performances all ravishing. I am buzzing after this one - instant fave. #Venezia82 pic.twitter.com/aw5g5pJlbV — Alex @ #Venezia82 (@firstshowing) August 30, 2025

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on Oct. 17, and a global bow by Netflix on Nov. 7.