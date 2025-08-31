FRANKENSTEIN Is Either A Disaster Or A Masterpiece According To First Reviews; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The first reviews for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein are in following the movie's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and they really are all over the map...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The world premiere of Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein took place at the Venice Film Festival yesterday, and those in attendance have been sharing their reactions online. The full review embargo has also lifted, and the critical consensus is decidedly mixed.

While a handful of critics are hailing Frankenstein as a major success and an outstanding achievement, others have outright lambasted the movie, with one disappointed pundit going so far as to describe it as "a lumbering, laborious slog." Many other reviews fall somewhere in the middle.

THR reports that the movie was met with a 14-minute standing ovation after the Venice screening that brought Del Toro and Jacob Elordi (who plays the Creature) to tears.

The film has generated an early Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% based off of 23 reviews.

Have a look at the reviews and reactions at the links below, and we'll update as more come in.

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on Oct. 17, and a global bow by Netflix on Nov. 7. 

Maggie Gyllenhaal's THE BRIDE! Officially Rated R For Strong/Bloody Violent Content, Sexual Content/Nudity
FRANKENSTEIN: Mia Goth's Surprising Second Role Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/31/2025, 10:01 AM
It being a Guillermo del Toro film, it at least earns a watch from me
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/31/2025, 10:11 AM
@Wahhvacado - yea fully agreed
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/31/2025, 10:05 AM
For the millionth time, RT score is an aggregate of scores over 60% and marked fresh. It's simply a like or didn't like rating. Not dependant on the quality of the film. Letterboxd curve is mostly 4 stars and Metacritic has it at a 73 right now. Rotten Tomatoes is the biggest joke
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/31/2025, 10:06 AM
Imo his worst movie is Pacific Rim and even that isn't bad. Just like Nolans worst is Tenet but it's not a bad movie at all. Idiots
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/31/2025, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - anyone who needs critics , reviews , and rotten tomatoes score tell them what to like and see in entertainment is idiot fantastic four still under 5 million , thunderbolts transformers one all three of those moves have high scores and reviews they sucked in theaTers million time rotten tomatoes critics and reviews don’t make movies successful it’s people choose to see them people decide not critics.,

Movie could have goood score people will say that have goood it means it’s goood no matter what my interests they see it they don’t like it revenant have goood reviews that was boring
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/31/2025, 10:55 AM
@bobevanz - Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan and Edgar Wright all have a track record that earns me watching their films

Snyder on the other hand needs to make more good ones before I consider watching his newer stuff
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/31/2025, 11:03 AM
@Wahhvacado - Snyder's worst film is better than a lot of modern day filmmaker's best film
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/31/2025, 11:15 AM
@WalletsClosed - And yet I have no interest in watching them.

He can do an R rated Power Rangers and I'll watch that
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/31/2025, 10:11 AM
“14-minute standing ovation“

Jesus. Always think to myself no way people stand and clap that long whenever these ridiculous festival ovation claims are made
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/31/2025, 10:26 AM
@MisterBones - Where’s @AllsGood - he’d give a standing ovation to that movie Ass from Idiocracy if you slapped the Marvel logo on it.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/31/2025, 10:24 AM
Del Toro not withstanding, I have no need for another straight up adaptation of this story. I'll rewatch Prometheus Unbound
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/31/2025, 10:31 AM
I loved Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein with DeNiro. Knowing Del Toro he’ll knock this out of the park.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/31/2025, 10:47 AM
#Disasterpiece

DelToro in full gothic mode is kinda hit or miss for me, but I'll give it a shot.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/31/2025, 11:02 AM
The fact that we can't tell proves that Rotten Tomatoes is absolutely useless. A complete bullshit site made to shill WB's movies/shows
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/31/2025, 11:04 AM
Interesting , it’s at a 80% from 25 reviews now so the “score” is climbing for now…

It seems like from certain reviews that this is Del Toro unleashed which might for some but not for others so we’ll see.

Anyway , I think the movie has seemed good so looking forward to it!!.

