WOLF MAN Has Been Officially Rated R For "Violent Content And Grisly Images"

Having already delivered a certified banger with The Invisible Man, director Leigh Whannell turns his attention to another classic Universal Monster with his upcoming Wolf Man reboot, and the movie has now received an official rating from the MPA.

Whannell has previously assured fans that this latest take on the furry fiend would mark a return to "real horror," and the movie's rating backs up his promise.

Despite some concern that the movie might be brought in with a PG-13, Wolf Man has been rated “R” for “Bloody violent content, grisly images and some language.”

The first trailer for Wolf Man seemed to go over pretty well for the most part, but the creature design... not so much.

Our first look at the titular werewolf via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights was met with a lot of backlash, but the trailer did suggest that this will be the monster responsible for the initial attack, leaving Christopher Abbott's Blake to change into a different beast altogether.

Have another look at the teaser below.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters next January.