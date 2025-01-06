WOLF MAN Teasers Reveal Best Look Yet At Other Werewolf Design As Tickets Go On Sale

As tickets for Wolf Man go in sale, Blumhouse/Universal have released some new posters, a TV spot and a featurette which give us a better look at Christopher Abbott's werewolf design...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 06, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Via FearHQ

Blumhouse and Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man is set to hit theaters later this month, and tickets for the horror reboot are now officially on sale.

To accompany the announcement, we have some new posters, a TV spot and featurette giving us our best look yet at the other werewolf (as in, not the one that attacks the family) that Christopher Abbott's Blake will change into.

The new spot includes a (very) quick glimpse of the beast, but the featurette spotlights the full creature design via some concept maquettes. The video also features Whannell and the cast discussing this latest take on the classic Universal Monster.

It's entirely possible that what we've seen of the Wolf Man so far will not be the final form, as Blake could transform into a more lupine-looking creature towards the end of the movie.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters on January 25th.

campblood
campblood - 1/6/2025, 4:40 PM
This is going to be like the original ugly sonic design. “Oh this is what the wolfman actually looks like” as that frantically redesign the monster using CGI
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/6/2025, 4:42 PM
Hope this is good. January is usually where films go to die...Anyway. Invisible Man. Wolf Man. Whats next? Dracula? Frankenstein?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/6/2025, 4:50 PM
@BlackStar25 - Thought I heard that Creature From the Black Lagoon was getting a reboot.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/6/2025, 4:49 PM
buying a movie ticket for this cost more money than they used on the werewolf suit
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/6/2025, 4:49 PM
I'll see Nosferatu again instead of this garbage
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/6/2025, 4:53 PM

Don't have much expectation for high quality on this.

But I'll see it opening weekend anyway. I'm kinda stupid.
Baf
Baf - 1/6/2025, 4:59 PM
I hope the transformation scene is as powerful as the one in American Werewolf in London. I haven't seen the physical act of changing into a wolf hit quite so hard since then. I know the effects are dated, but the body horror hasn't been matched.

