ALIEN: EARTH Episode 5 Teaser Takes Us Back To The Maginot; Facehugger Victim Revealed - SPOILERS

The fifth episode of Alien: Earth hits Disney+ this Wednesday, and FX has released a new teaser which reveals that "In Space, No One?" will feature a flashback to the massacre aboard the USCSS Maginot.

All we knew up until this point is that science officer Morrow was the sole survivor after (presumably) orchestrating the release of the "cargo" that was being transported back to Earth. The promo below may confirm that there was more to the incident than we realized.

Did another crew member sabotage the ship and Morrow was left to do his best to clean up? Based on what we've seen from the manipulative cyborg, we'd say he is more likely attempting to sow discord amongst the crew in an attempt to evade suspicion.

Spoilers follow.

We also have some screenshots from a previous trailer, which appear to reveal which unfortunate character will fall victim to a Facehugger attack. At the end of last week's episode, Slightly seemed like he was planning to target Joe, aka Hermit, but that looks a lot like Arthur on the raft.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.