ALIEN: EARTH Poster Reveals A New Breed Of Xenomorph And A Chilling Tagline

FX on Hulu has revealed the first official key art for Noah Hawley's upcoming Alien: Earth, which is set to premiere this summer (an exact date has yet to be announced).

The poster unveils a new breed of Xenomorph along with an ominous tagline: "We were safer in space"- a clear nod to the iconic words that leapt from the taser poster for Ridley Scotts original film, "In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream."

Although a teaser promo was released last year, we still know very little about the show beyond a brief logline (see below), but Hawley recently shared some intriguing new details about what will undoubtedly be the most important aspect of the project for many fans: the aliens.

Though the series is set in the (seemingly) safe confines of Earth before the events of the '70s classic, the titular acid-secreting creatures will still feature - but they might differ somewhat to the Xenos we're used to seeing on the big screen.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carped of the Emmy Awards, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

Check out the new poster below.

It doesn't look like this new creature design will deviate too much from the original, but Hawley's comments definitely suggest that we will see a Face-hugger attach itself to a non-human host.

This has only happened once before in the franchise (unless you count the Proto-Xeno that hatched from the Engineer in Prometheus), when Alien 3 introduced the divisive "dog-buster" (though it was an ox in the Assembly Cut), so it'll be very interesting to find out what Hawley has in store here.

In a separate interview with Variety, Hawley spoke about getting Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver's blessing before moving forward with the series.

Noah Hawley on getting Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver’s blessing on “Alien: Earth.”



“As much as we’re building upon their work, the extended storytelling means that we can do something different with it.” https://t.co/OwvzFOEqA5 pic.twitter.com/ugsMQZb4fB — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2024

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Along with Chandler, the series' expansive international cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.