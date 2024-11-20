ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Reveals New Xenomorph Footage & An Intriguing Timeline Change

We got our first look at some footage from Alien: Earth via a Disney+ promo last week, and FX/Hulu has now released a new teaser and poster for Noah Hawley's highly-anticipated series.

The promo only includes a few brief shots of what has been described as a "new breed" of Xenomorph, but it does confirm the show's summer 2025 premiere date while also revealing a significant change to the previously-established timeline.

We had been led to believe that the series would be set a full three decades before Ridley Scott's Alien, but this teaser reveals that it will actually take place in the year 2120 - just two years prior to the events of the original film.

We're not sure how significant this will turn out to be, but is there a chance we could see some kind of retcon? After all, if an alien ship with Xenos on board crashed on Earth a couple of years before Ripley and the crew of the Nostromo set off on their fateful mission, we're pretty sure they would have heard about it.

Check out the new teaser and poster below, along with a more detailed synopsis.

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

New teaser for Noah Hawley’s ‘ALIEN: EARTH’



The series will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979’s ‘ALIEN’ film.



Coming to Hulu in 2025. pic.twitter.com/YI1XaXEDGL — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 12, 2024

While speaking to Deadline on the red carped of this year's Emmy Awards, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

It doesn't sound like this new creature design will deviate too much from the original, but Hawley's comments definitely suggest that we will see a Face-hugger attach itself to a non-human host.

This has only happened once before in the franchise (unless you count the Proto-Xeno that hatched from the Engineer in Prometheus), when Alien 3 introduced the divisive "dog-buster" (though it was an ox in the Assembly Cut), so it'll be very interesting to find out what Hawley has in store here.

Along with Chandler, the series' expansive international cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.