ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Reveals That The Xenomorph Will Be Joined By Four New "Monsters"

FX has released a couple of new teaser promos for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, and they reveal that the Xenomorph won't be the only extraterrestrial threat facing the planet...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 26, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien

Happy Alien Day!

Two new teasers for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth have been released online. One spotlights the gestation cycle of a Xenomorph (in graphic detail), while the other reveals that the iconic acid-blooded beasts are not the only extraterrestrial threat our planet will face in the series!

According to the voiceover, “five different lifeforms from the darkest corners of the universe — each one a unique, deadly species” were chosen to bring back to Earth for study (never a good idea).

We don't get a proper look at the other lifeforms in the crates, but this doesn't sound like five different variations or subspecies of Xenomorph. A group of brand-new alien creatures would certainly prove to be an intriguing and unexpected addition to this series.

Check out the promos below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

No official premiere date has been announced, but Alien: Earth is expected to hit our screens this summer.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/26/2025, 1:02 PM
So they bring Jonathan Majors to earth
Blergh
Blergh - 4/26/2025, 1:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - hate to admit it but this was grand

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/26/2025, 1:17 PM
Haley is a Beast. Looking forward to it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/26/2025, 1:19 PM
I like that more aliens/monsters are coming to earth, that was unexpected but could be cool.. and wtf did i watch with that gestation thing? Was that an Alien growing in the cocoon thing we saw in Romulus? If so that's a cool tie in... even though that movie was very mehhh at best... hope this series is great. Love the idea of aliens on earth, even if it f*cks all the continuity of the franchise, which is just shit at this point anyways
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/26/2025, 1:25 PM
Awesome. Just amazing.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/26/2025, 1:26 PM
I feel like this show is gonna be AMAZING. Noah Hawley is a STUD and bringing in new creatures is a good direction to lean into. I’m a huge fan of Alien/Predator so I’m hoping we can get a better Alien/Predator series/movie down the line
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/26/2025, 1:41 PM
Woo! Glad the Alien and Predator are getting back into the limelight. Loving the new stuff. Definitely weary of the new Predator design but I'm still pumped. My other favorite franchises have stagnated so I'm excited for this.

View Recorder