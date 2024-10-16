ALIEN: ROMULUS Arrives On Digital; Full Face-Hugger Attack Scene Officially Released

Fede Álvarez's franchise revival, Alien: Romulus, was a big hit at the box office, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if the Don't Breathe director was already in talks to helm a sequel.

If you happened to miss the movie on the big screen, Romulus is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and Fandango has officially released an extended preview spotlighting what might be the most intense few minutes of the movie.

In the clip, we see Rain Carradine and her makeshift crew arrive at the seemingly abandoned and decommissioned Remus space station to salvage some fuel for their journey to a more hospitable planet.

Unfortunately, they soon find out that dozens of face-huggers were in the process of being transported in stasis, and are released when Andy tries to access the ship's computer.

While Andy, Tyler and Bjorn fight for their lives against the relentless creatures, Rain and Navarro attempt to plug in to the remains of an android only to realize that Rook - the same model as Ian Holm's Ash from Ridley Scott's original Alien - is still kicking.

Check out the preview at the link below, and let us know if you plan on watching Alien: Romulus again (or for the first time) on the small screen in the comments section.

It's time to face your fears...#AlienRomulus is now available on Fandango at Home. Check out this exclusive extended preview, and watch today at the link below👇https://t.co/k9MUegTYYw pic.twitter.com/wRs58fNEEd — Fandango (@Fandango) October 15, 2024

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.