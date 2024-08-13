ALIEN: ROMULUS Could Be Looking At $50M Debut; Critics Share First Social Media Reactions

The very first reactions to Alien: Romulus actually hit last week, but they were from fans who had attended an early screening. Now, critics have shared their thoughts on Fede Alvarez's film prior to the full review embargo lifting tomorrow evening.

Though these reactions are still pretty positive, they aren't quite as hyperbolic.

Nobody here is calling Romulus the "best movie in the franchise" (not quite, anyway), but it certainly sounds as if director Fede Alvarez has done a great job of tapping into the visceral terror and claustrophobic chills of Ridley Scott's original and James Cameron's more action-heavy sequel.

While none of the posts are outright negative, the last act is said to be a "big swing" that's sure to divide fans, and Alvarez may also rely a little too heavily on fan-service.

Full reviews drop tomorrow evening, but regardless of the critical consensus, Romulus is looking at a very impressive opening weekend at the box office. According to updated stats, the movie is expected to make between $28 million and $38 million (independent tracking services put it closer to $40 million or $50 million).

Have a read through the posts below.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.