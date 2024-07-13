ALIEN: ROMULUS Unleashes Its Terrifying Xenomorph On Two New Total Film Magazine Covers

Alien: Romulus has understandably become one of this summer's most highly anticipated movies. Based on what we've seen thus far, all signs point to it following in the footsteps of Prey (Hulu's 2022 Predator reboot) as a return to form for the franchise.

Tickets went on sale this past Thursday and Total Film (via SFFGazette.com) just unleashed two new covers for its next issue.

The Xenomorph looms large on both and, after years of being portrayed as cannon fodder, it looks like filmmaker Fede Alvarez plans to use them to strike fear into our hearts all over again.

"I think we all have our favorite creatures in these movies," the filmmaker recently said. "Facehuggers have always been the ones that scare me the most. The idea of what would happen if the Facehugger gets you, you'll wish for the Xenomorph. You'll wish for a quick death instead of what happens to you if you get caught by one of them."

"Conceptually, that's just so terrifying. And though in a way, there's a lot of things that happened here that although they're familiar, they never really technically ever happened again since the first movie, or they hint in the others of some version of it," Alvarez added. "But here we went very purist in a lot of these things."

Check out Alien: Romulus' Xenomorphs on both magazine covers below.

The xenomorph also gets its close-up on our subs-exclusive cover, which also features star Cailee Spaeny as the Pulse Rifle-packing Rain Carradine. Issues are in the mail to subscribers now! pic.twitter.com/L9XT5Ytbtm — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 12, 2024

The first Alien: Romulus Funko Pops have also been revealed, confirming the movie will feature a scarred or battle-damaged alien dubbed the "Scorched Xenomorph."

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.