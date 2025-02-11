AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Reveals An Unrecognizable Corner Of Pandora With The Ash Village

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Reveals An Unrecognizable Corner Of Pandora With The Ash Village

After exploring Pandora's oceans in Avatar: The Way of Water, this December's Avatar: Fire and Ash promises to showcase a whole new side of the planet by taking us to the barren Ash Village. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Love or hate the Avatar movies, it's hard to deny that seeing Pandora on screen has become quite the spectacle. From lush jungles to blue skies and, in 2022's The Way of Water, sweeping oceans, the planet is visually breathtaking. 

However, when Avatar: Fire and Ash takes us to the home of the Mangkwan Clan (a.k.a. the Ash Clan), we'll explore the Ash Village, a location that's vastly different to what we've grown used to seeing in these movies. 

That's evident from the newly released concept art below and, in an interview with Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), production designer Dylan Cole explained, "[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shape their culture. So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life - this is just the exact opposite."

"They used to live not too dissimilarly to the Omatikaya from Avatar 1," he teased, suggesting something happened to fundamentally change this group of Na'vi. "Each new film gives us a chance to open up a door that was closed before and go, 'Check this out,'" added fellow production designer Ben Procter. 

Avatar: The Way of Water was another record-breaking box office hit, earning $2.3 billion globally after largely positive reviews. Fire and Ash looks set to be another guaranteed success for Disney and could be a game-changer for the franchise if filmmaker James Cameron's previous hints about the fourth chapter bringing the Na'vi' to Earth are any indication.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, but soon realised there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

In the threequel, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though that's really all we have in terms of officially released plot details right now.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash and the movie will be released in theaters on December 19. 

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Reveals New RDA Warship And First Look At David Thewlis' Na'vi Peylak
Related:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Reveals New RDA Warship And First Look At David Thewlis' Na'vi Peylak
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Introduces Oona Chaplin's Varang As James Cameron Shares New Story Details
Recommended For You:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Introduces Oona Chaplin's Varang As James Cameron Shares New Story Details

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/11/2025, 10:12 AM
Man, Avatar really is a film franchise like no other. I've seen the first two in the theater, 3D IMAX, and plan to do so with every Avatar sequel I can. AND, I never plan to rewatch any of them, and wouldn't recommend them to anyone based on their merits. Just a big fun time at the movies.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/11/2025, 10:18 AM
@Clintthahamster - So true. Just a big fat fireworks display that draws pulls in the crowds yet has zero impact on pop culture. It's kinda mad but I'm into it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 10:29 AM
@Clintthahamster - NOT putting the films down but likely to continue to do well at the BO only due to a perception that you need to see them on the big screen as the biggest draw is the visuals. The actual stories themselves are as generic as they go, nothing new and ample others on all other metrics far better including some that struggled to turn a profit.

They are, in short, proof a very simple narrative CAN work and CAN make huge profits.

Complex stories with major twists and turns don't actualy equate to more popular films as we are living in complicated times so simple spectacle to take you to a far away world and for a couple hours and forget your RL issues is what a LOT REALY want not so much the dark and twisted, nuff of that IRL.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/11/2025, 10:35 AM
@Clintthahamster -

Completely agree. When I saw the 2nd one I saw it on the biggest screen possible and had a few beers while watching. The parent theme hit me hard because I was a new father at the time. The beer plus the graphics and theme, married with this amazing immersive experience made me an emotional mess 😢

Last time I felt so nerded out in the movies were with John wick 4, infinity war, and the 90s Mortal Kombat

I'm sober now because alch doesn't fit into my fitness goals. But I might break that promise to have a beer with avatar 3 haha
Vigor
Vigor - 2/11/2025, 10:46 AM
@Apophis71 - my fear is Cameron will read the criticism of these movies being too simple, and then make avatar 3 or 4 this really complicated story. Maybe it's personal preference but I prefer simple stories.

I do think as they approach the end game of this human va navi conflict, there will be some nuances we see. Like how humans aren't all evil and navi aren't all good. They've hinted as such in interviews. And they said we may see earth as well

So the formula will keep shifting and maybe to keep things fresh they will have to be more creative about the plot beats too
We shall see
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/11/2025, 11:00 AM
@Clintthahamster - I find them quite rewatchable to be honest, especially the second one, but i agree, it's a film to be enjoyed on the big screen. Saw them both in IMAX 3d on release weekends. The only thing that i found odd was the HFR/48fps. Made my eyes go funny with the 3d glasses.

Deffo plan on watching the 3rd in the same imax screen though.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 11:14 AM
@Vigor - I mean it is why I increasingly got into CBMs over most other stuff during times when life was toughest cos simple good guy fighting bad guy is a nice distraction to RL if well done. There ARE complex comic book stories, and films, but most when you boil them down are not which is part of the appeal not an actual negative.

When it comes to TV/streaming however for me the script tends to flip, needs to draw me in with more mystery (even if just the CSI type crime to solve stuff) and complexity a lot of the time when sat at home. Otherwise for easy watching it tends to be more likely to be stuff like Masterchef, Homes under the hammer, homestead rescue or comedies like Red Dwarf, Outnumbered, What We Do in the Shadows, Ted Lasso etc.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/11/2025, 10:21 AM
So in the first film was set in Kent.

Second film moved to the Lake District.

Looks like they're off to Coventry next...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 10:26 AM
Dat ash.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 10:26 AM
Dat ash is fire!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 10:47 AM
@ObserverIO -

Shake that ash! But watch ya self! Shake that ash! Show 'em what you're avatarin' with!
Vigor
Vigor - 2/11/2025, 10:30 AM
If you hate. And I mean this. If you actually hate the avatar movies then I think you should look within yourself. These are very inoffensive movies. Simple stories (being simple doesn't make something hate-worthy) with its only agenda being to take care of your planet. If you hate it because of its success, then that is a reflection of your character. You probably abhor your own friends and family who are doing well out of jealousy.

"Males shouldn't be jealous. Thats a female trait"
-Shawn Carter
Gambito
Gambito - 2/11/2025, 10:42 AM
Can’t wait for it, Cameron never ever disappoints. The guy is truly the GOAT the GOAAAAT
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 10:45 AM
@Gambito -

I mean, he occasionally disappoints.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 10:44 AM
How many people are going to joke about ashy?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/11/2025, 11:02 AM
Is that a love heart in the entrance?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/11/2025, 11:09 AM
excited for this one Cameron takes his work seriously, so you know you're in for a cinematic experience.

I'm expecting Disney to get the teaser trailer out around June or July, around the time F4 comes outs to have it play before that movie, then a full trailer around the time zootopia 2 drops as that will prob get the most buts in seats.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/11/2025, 11:10 AM

I am sure this movie will be beautiful like the first two.

It would be so much better if they made it a good this time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder